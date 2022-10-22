ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas

When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Terry Mansfield

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)

—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A highly anticipated pop punk music festival in Las Vegas was canceled Saturday, organizers announced. When We Were Young made headlines for a stacked lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners including My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Avril Lavigne. The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday and next weekend on Oct. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Blue Heron breaks ground on new exclusive community

Despite cooling in some aspects of the Las Vegas home market, demand is still incredibly high for both resale and new homes in the valley. One of the newest projects is Blue Heron’s Oasi By BH Nexus, a semi-custom, secluded home community with only 24 half-acre lots in the enclave, but each reflecting the principals of Blue Heron, which aims to build homes that are more suitable to a desert locale while still being a luxury product. A recent groundbreaking for Oasi was presided over by Blue Heron founder Tyler Jones and BH Nexus’ president Chris Beucler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location

Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
LAS VEGAS, NV

