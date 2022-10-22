Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks big weekend of entertainment in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big weekend in Las Vegas full of entertainment for virtually everyone. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
news3lv.com
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
news3lv.com
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
Festival headliners and fans react to When We Were Young cancellation
Extreme winds have caused significant cancellations across the valley from the Las Vegas Brew Fest to the long-awaited When We Were Young music festival.
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas
When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
Eater
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
Fox5 KVVU
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A highly anticipated pop punk music festival in Las Vegas was canceled Saturday, organizers announced. When We Were Young made headlines for a stacked lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners including My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Avril Lavigne. The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday and next weekend on Oct. 29.
news3lv.com
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
Fox5 KVVU
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
International Beer Brand Opening Largest Brewpub on Las Vegas Strip
The bar features 96 taps, which is one of the largest beer offerings of any BrewDog bar in the world
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Blue Heron breaks ground on new exclusive community
Despite cooling in some aspects of the Las Vegas home market, demand is still incredibly high for both resale and new homes in the valley. One of the newest projects is Blue Heron’s Oasi By BH Nexus, a semi-custom, secluded home community with only 24 half-acre lots in the enclave, but each reflecting the principals of Blue Heron, which aims to build homes that are more suitable to a desert locale while still being a luxury product. A recent groundbreaking for Oasi was presided over by Blue Heron founder Tyler Jones and BH Nexus’ president Chris Beucler.
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Las Vegas Weekly
Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location
Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
