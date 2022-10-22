ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
Safety and mental health assurances at White Station

In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools NAEP scores sink in reading and math

Memphis-Shelby County Schools showed some of the country’s sharpest declines in math and reading scores on the test known as the “nation’s report card.”Results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, illustrate the pandemic’s devastating effect on learning in Tennessee’s largest school district, where most students are Black and come from low-income families who were hit hardest by the pandemic, and where waves of COVID infections led to...
The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference

Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
'Memphis Seven' officially reinstated at Starbucks after unionizing

On Saturday, people gathered at the Poplar Starbucks to celebrate the reinstatement of "The Memphis Seven." In a decision issued in August, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which had asked the court to intervene in May. The labor board said Starbucks violated U.S. labor law by interfering in workers' right to organize.
Seven Black-led nonprofits you should know about in the 901

Would you be surprised to learn that there are hundreds of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) here in Memphis? NPOs legally function for the benefit of a particular mission, and not to produce profit or income beyond what it takes to run the organization. And in Memphis, Black leadership is on the rise within the field.
