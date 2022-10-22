Read full article on original website
Memphis-Shelby County Schools HR chief under investigation by the district
Dr. Yolanda Martin, the Chief of Human Resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), is under investigation by the school district. MSCS provided FOX13 this quote, attributing it to the superintendent:. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South educators gathered for inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Educators from across the Mid-South came together for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit on Saturday. “Consider becoming the teacher you wish you had and knew you needed,” said Sharif El-Mekki CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development. Man Up Teacher Fellowship...
Pamela Moses files lawsuit claiming "malicious" prosecution by former Shelby County D.A.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis activist and local Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses has filed a lawsuit over a conviction on charges of illegally registering to vote, which were eventually dropped in April 2022. The suit names former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich, the State of Tennessee, and current...
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
whitestationscroll.net
Safety and mental health assurances at White Station
In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
Opinion | 2023 race for Memphis mayor is picking up steam | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The contest next year for Memphis mayor is picking up steam with the announcement expected Tuesday that Sheriff Floyd Bonner will enter the race. Bonner has been dropping hints here and there for weeks that he might seek the office being vacated at the end of 2023 by Jim Strickland.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools NAEP scores sink in reading and math
Memphis-Shelby County Schools showed some of the country’s sharpest declines in math and reading scores on the test known as the “nation’s report card.”Results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, illustrate the pandemic’s devastating effect on learning in Tennessee’s largest school district, where most students are Black and come from low-income families who were hit hardest by the pandemic, and where waves of COVID infections led to...
Memphis blood transfusion recipient advocates for more donors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vitalant and the Junior League of Memphis (JLM) are on a mission to get more blood donors. The two organizations have partnered for a three-day blood drive. Every two seconds, someone needs blood. You never know when that someone might be you. Junior League of Memphis...
University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
actionnews5.com
The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference
Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
tri-statedefender.com
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
Memphis-area man sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch, Mississippi man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the January 6 Capitol riot. Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding in July 2022. Friday, Bledsoe was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three […]
TSA: Record number of guns found at Memphis International Airport this year already
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Memphis International Airport discovered a loaded firearm at a security checkpoint Sunday, bringing the total detected at the airport to a record 68 this year. At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun was found in a...
actionnews5.com
Documentary on teen’s case seeks to change juvenile interrogation policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - O’Shay Sims was 17 years old when he underwent a massive transformation. He walked through the doors of 201 Poplar Ave as a high school band member and walked out a murder suspect. The teen’s seven-hour interrogation, without an adult present, ended with a written...
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
'Memphis Seven' officially reinstated at Starbucks after unionizing
On Saturday, people gathered at the Poplar Starbucks to celebrate the reinstatement of "The Memphis Seven." In a decision issued in August, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which had asked the court to intervene in May. The labor board said Starbucks violated U.S. labor law by interfering in workers' right to organize.
highgroundnews.com
Seven Black-led nonprofits you should know about in the 901
Would you be surprised to learn that there are hundreds of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) here in Memphis? NPOs legally function for the benefit of a particular mission, and not to produce profit or income beyond what it takes to run the organization. And in Memphis, Black leadership is on the rise within the field.
