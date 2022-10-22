Indiana’s season isn’t yet lost, but it sits on the verge. As they head into their bye week, the Hoosiers will try to find out answers to why they’ve not been able to break a losing streak that’s now reached 5 games, with the latest being the 24-17 loss Saturday at Rutgers. Much of the failure this season falls on 6th-year coach Tom Allen, who has overseen IU’s stone-like drop from Big Ten darling of the shortened 2020 season to a team that only 2 years later seems destined for a last-place finish in the league’s East Division.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO