ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Blue Jays reach three-year deal with interim manager John Schneider

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qcUu_0iiPQlDR00
The Toronto Blue Jays have removed the interim tag from John Schneider's title. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 42-year-old's deal runs through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

"I am honored, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff," Schneider said in a statement, per the Blue Jays. "This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly.

"My family and I love Toronto and I can't wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada."

Schneider took over as manager in July after the Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo. The Blue Jays went 46-28 under Schneider, finishing second in the AL East (92-70). Toronto earned one of the three wild-card spots in the American League before being swept in the AL wild-card series by the Seattle Mariners in two games.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager on three-year deal

Bochy has won three World Series titles (all with the San Francisco Giants) in 2010, 2012, and 2014, while helping lead the San Diego Padres to the World Series in 1998 as well. He was named the 1996 NL Manager of the Year in just his second year at the helm in San Diego (his first managerial gig) after the team went 91-71 to make the playoffs.
Yardbarker

39-year-old Astros ace Justin Verlander: 'I want to play until they rip the jersey off me'

Despite already being a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame with an MVP, two AL Cy Young awards, a Rookie of the Year trophy, nine All-Star nods and a World Series title, 2022 was, perhaps Verlander's finest campaign. The former second overall draft pick finished the regular season by either leading or tied for the league lead in wins (18), ERA (career-low 1.75) and WHIP (0.82) among other categories.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies

With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Yardbarker

How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Social Media Blasts Blown Replay Call In Wisconsin Game

Replay is supposed to get things right. Most fans happily welcome a small delay if it means the correct call is made during the game. The Wisconsin Badgers face the Purdue Boilermakers today, and one call on the field went to replay. The refs got it wrong a second time when the decision came down. Social media went on to blast the blown replay call in the Wisconsin game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy