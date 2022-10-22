Blue Jays reach three-year deal with interim manager John Schneider
The 42-year-old's deal runs through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.
"I am honored, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff," Schneider said in a statement, per the Blue Jays. "This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly.
"My family and I love Toronto and I can't wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada."
Schneider took over as manager in July after the Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo. The Blue Jays went 46-28 under Schneider, finishing second in the AL East (92-70). Toronto earned one of the three wild-card spots in the American League before being swept in the AL wild-card series by the Seattle Mariners in two games.
