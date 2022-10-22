Blue Jays reach three-year deal with interim manager John Schneider

The 42-year-old's deal runs through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

"I am honored, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff," Schneider said in a statement, per the Blue Jays. "This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly.

"My family and I love Toronto and I can't wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada."