Decatur City, IA

Herald & Review

Rich Miller: Democrats have cash on their side

House Speaker Chris Welch reported raising a whopping $14 million in the third quarter, with almost half of that, $6 million, coming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That gives Welch a huge cash advantage for the home stretch over his Republican counterpart. Welch’s personal campaign committee reported raising $7 million between...
ILLINOIS STATE

