Herald & Review
Darren Bailey’s uphill candidacy for farmers, cops and Illinoisans who feel ‘pushed aside’
CHICAGO - In his thick country drawl, Darren Bailey stood at a lectern clutching a microphone, trying to convince a crowd in his rural home base of southern Illinois that he speaks their language. “I’m a farmer. This is an agricultural fair. How many farmers do I have out here...
Herald & Review
Rich Miller: Democrats have cash on their side
House Speaker Chris Welch reported raising a whopping $14 million in the third quarter, with almost half of that, $6 million, coming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That gives Welch a huge cash advantage for the home stretch over his Republican counterpart. Welch’s personal campaign committee reported raising $7 million between...
