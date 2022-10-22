Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
NY1
Transit Advocates: subways are in a 'state of emergency'
Public transit advocates say the subways are in a crisis because of the increase in crime. “Today we are declaring a state of emergency in the subway system,” said Charlton D’Souza, the president of Passengers United. After a series of violent crimes on the city’s transit system —...
NY1
MTA chairman throws support behind new subway safety plan
Following a joint announcement over the weekend by Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul aimed at increasing public safety on the city’s transit system, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber publicly threw his support behind the new initiative Monday morning. The three-part plan to fight subway crime, dubbed “Cops, Cameras,...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Hochul touts red flag results as Election Day looms; NY governor debate to air on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight remains cloudy and damp, with scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Adams mulls housing asylum seekers in cruise ships amid questions about cost and environmental toll
A Carnival cruise ship passes by the Manhattan skyline in October 2022. The company denies it's in talks with City Hall to house asylum seekers aboard a ship. A six-month contract to house victims of Hurricane Katrina cost $236 million. A single idling cruise ship creates as much diesel exhaust as 34,400 idling tractor trailers. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Last-Ditch Effort to Stop New York City Subway Crime Before Elections
New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams this weekend in rolling out another plan to fight crime in the city’s subway system. The move comes as Hochul, a Democrat, fights to stay ahead of Republican challenger and US Representative Lee Zeldin as mid-term elections approach.
NY1
Flood insurance policy levels rise citywide, despite decline in Queens
The number of federally backed flood insurance policies is rising slowly across the city, powered by jumps in Manhattan and Brooklyn, even as Queens — where the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused significant flooding and 13 deaths last year — saw a decline, according to new data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
NY1
Dozens of streets to go car-free for trick-or-treating
Nearly 100 city streets and plazas will close to car traffic on Halloween so young New Yorkers can trick or treat safely, officials said Monday. Dozens of existing “Open Streets” in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens will be car-free between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, the city’s Department of Transportation said.
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
wnypapers.com
NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October
All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
'Missing' investigates Leanne Marie Hausberg - a New York girl who vanished
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
brickunderground.com
Searching for a cheap NYC rental? Here are the city’s most affordable neighborhoods for renters
If you’re trying to find a cheap rental, you know there’s intense competition for apartments and high rents in every borough in New York City. Some neighborhoods, however, are more affordable than others. If you have some flexibility, you may be able to move to a less expensive neighborhood—one that's not even on your radar yet.
NBC New York
Rikers Island Dismantled One Shower Cage. Why is the Jail is Keeping 8 Others Intact?
Last month, a jail oversight board publicly shamed Rikers Island officials for using showers as de facto cages – locking detainees in narrow stalls for hours at a time. The NYC Department of Correction responded by pledging to dismantle one shower cage in the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC), a building that houses adult and juvenile males.
The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License
How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
