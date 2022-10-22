ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Transit Advocates: subways are in a 'state of emergency'

Public transit advocates say the subways are in a crisis because of the increase in crime. “Today we are declaring a state of emergency in the subway system,” said Charlton D’Souza, the president of Passengers United. After a series of violent crimes on the city’s transit system —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA chairman throws support behind new subway safety plan

Following a joint announcement over the weekend by Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul aimed at increasing public safety on the city’s transit system, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber publicly threw his support behind the new initiative Monday morning. The three-part plan to fight subway crime, dubbed “Cops, Cameras,...
NY1

Flood insurance policy levels rise citywide, despite decline in Queens

The number of federally backed flood insurance policies is rising slowly across the city, powered by jumps in Manhattan and Brooklyn, even as Queens — where the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused significant flooding and 13 deaths last year — saw a decline, according to new data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Dozens of streets to go car-free for trick-or-treating

Nearly 100 city streets and plazas will close to car traffic on Halloween so young New Yorkers can trick or treat safely, officials said Monday. Dozens of existing “Open Streets” in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens will be car-free between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, the city’s Department of Transportation said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October

All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedelphianau.com

The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning

New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Rikers Island Dismantled One Shower Cage. Why is the Jail is Keeping 8 Others Intact?

Last month, a jail oversight board publicly shamed Rikers Island officials for using showers as de facto cages – locking detainees in narrow stalls for hours at a time. The NYC Department of Correction responded by pledging to dismantle one shower cage in the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC), a building that houses adult and juvenile males.
WIBX 950

The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License

How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

