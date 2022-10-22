ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Investigators still looking for Village Hall arsonist after car owner identified

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arson 00:52

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Maple Grove police are no longer seeking information related to a vehicle that was seen on camera near the historic Village Hall shortly before the building caught fire.

The owner of the 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox came forward voluntarily to police, the department announced Friday.

Detectives say they are still seeking help from the public with identifying whoever is responsible for the fire, which they believe was intentionally sent.

Crews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke."

The fire department says the Village Hall building was "used as the primary offices of Maple Grove from 1939 until 1975. Most recently the building is used for park and recreation programming by the City of Maple Grove."

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or online .

Comments / 0

 

Minneapolis, MN
