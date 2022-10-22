ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

Spring Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Spring Valley.

The El Capitan High School football team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

El Capitan High School
Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Valhalla High School football team will have a game with Mount Miguel High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Valhalla High School
Mount Miguel High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Torrey Pines High School football team will have a game with San Marcos High School on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.
The Fallbrook High School football team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
