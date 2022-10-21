Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2 charged after 11 people injured in shooting near La. college
At least 11 people were injured in a shooting near Southern University, and police say that the actual shooter is still at large.
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
Louisiana pastor admits to defrauding his church, his parishoners and a school of nearly $900,000
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III,...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan’s live-in boyfriend also was arrested. Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston, awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities. It was not clear Friday whether either had an attorney. The brother and sister were severely malnourished and told police that abuse had been occurring for months, according to affidavit from a Harris County constable in Houston. They told authorities that Duncan handcuffed them, forced them to drink bleach and other household cleaners, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths “if they talked too much,” the affidavit said.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
