San Jose, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.
The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Del Mar High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Evergreen Valley High School football team will have a game with Lick High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Overfelt High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Christopher High School football team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The San Jose High School football team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Pioneer High School football team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
