San Jose, CA

San Jose, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.

The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Del Mar High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mt. Pleasant High School
Del Mar High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Evergreen Valley High School football team will have a game with Lick High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Evergreen Valley High School
Lick High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Overfelt High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Overfelt High School
Westmont High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Christopher High School football team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Christopher High School
Santa Teresa High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The San Jose High School football team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

San Jose High School
Andrew Hill High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Pioneer High School football team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Pioneer High School
Silver Creek High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

