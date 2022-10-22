Read full article on original website
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Brides and grooms are NOT welcome! Neighbours erect angry signs warning happy couples not to hold their nuptials at an exclusive wedding venue owned by ex-Fortnum and Mason director in row over noise
Brides and grooms on their way to an exclusive wedding venue are being met by signs telling them they are not welcome by angry neighbours fed up of 'noisy' nuptials. Wedding parties at 16th century Oxnead Hall near Aylsham, Norfolk, owned by former Fortnum and Mason director Beverley Aspinall and her husband David, can cost upwards of £15,000.
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Mexican-born filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out
LOS ANGELES — Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa's tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. The actors don’t miss a beat, and crewmembers prop lighting on top of a nearby dumpster...
October design news: cave living and chairs made from car exhausts
If you think there has to be a better way of living, this month’s design news shows you how. We’ve got inspirational people living off-grid and news of the Design for Planet festival – a free event full of “how to” events and workshops to make businesses more sustainable. We even have furniture made from old newspapers and car exhaust pipes. We hope something will inspire you to make a change for the better.
French iconic painter of black Pierre Soulages dead at 102
PARIS — French painter Pierre Soulages, an icon of post-World War II European abstract art famed for his use of black, has died, according to the Soulages Museum in his hometown of Rodez. He was 102. Soulages became highly influential for his reflections of black, which he called “noir-lumiere,”...
‘Squid Game’ Still Leading Online Searches for K-Drama a Year After Release – Global Bulletin
‘SQUID GAME’ IS STILL FRESH ‘Squid Game’ remains the most searched South Korean drama worldwide, a new study has revealed. According to research by cybersecurity firm VPN Overview the Netflix show continues to attract 15 million web searches per month, despite being released over a year ago, in mid-September 2021. In second place is “All of Us Are Dead,” a zombie apocalypse drama based on a popular webtoon, with almost three million average monthly searches. Both shows have already been renewed for second seasons. Romantic drama, “Business Proposal” comes in third with 1.5 million average monthly searches. Other shows with...
