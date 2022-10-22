ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Lima News

Farmer dead after accident in field

WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
WESTON, OH
WTOL 11

OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral

PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm

A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

