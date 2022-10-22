Read full article on original website
Lima News
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
Two people hospitalized after Montpelier shooting in 'familial incident,' police say
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of W. Water Street. Crews arrived at a residence and found two victims who both appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. Police recovered the weapon used at the scene.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
toledo.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and Toledo Department of Transportation Celebrated Record-Breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced the record-breaking 2022 Road Program. This year the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles. The Patch and Seal program completed 44 roads and 18.38...
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
13abc.com
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm
A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
