Hudson Valley Grandfather Mistaken For Cop Nearly Killed At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 28-year-old Hector Luna Jr. of Wallkill, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree. Orange...
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Yonkers, New York...
3 Ulster County Frightful Locations to Visit for Halloween
Halloween is less two weeks away! Where has October gone?!. Growing up, I've been super interested in the paranormal, watching shows like "Ghost Hunters," and then doing amateur ghost hunts with my friends. We managed to get our hands on some infrared cameras, and sound recording devices to use on...
Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
In Touch – Haunted History Trail, Kelly Rapone & Lisa Berger
Welcome Hudson Valley, to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week we have two special guests here to talk about the Haunted History Trail of New York. Our guests today are Kelly Rapone, Founder of the Haunted History Trail and Tourism Marketing Director of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Berger, Director of the Ulster County Department of Tourism and Office for Film. Together, we all discuss the creation of the tour, locations and events, the impact Covid had on the businesses included on the trail, and the importance of promoting the history of the Hudson Valley.
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing
Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
BET
New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting
A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt
A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt. We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.
13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx
New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
Police: White Plains shooting victim not cooperating with investigation
Police say they responded to Bloomingdale Road around Maple Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
Sneak Peek: New York State Park Turns Into ‘Forbidden Forest Wizardry Hotspot’
A New York State Park in the Hudson Valley has officially been transformed into a "forbidden forest" which is expected to be a "hotspot" for wizards. A Harry Potter interactive experience is opening to the public this weekend in Westchester County, New York. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience Comes...
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
