ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State

A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

In Touch – Haunted History Trail, Kelly Rapone & Lisa Berger

Welcome Hudson Valley, to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week we have two special guests here to talk about the Haunted History Trail of New York. Our guests today are Kelly Rapone, Founder of the Haunted History Trail and Tourism Marketing Director of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Berger, Director of the Ulster County Department of Tourism and Office for Film. Together, we all discuss the creation of the tour, locations and events, the impact Covid had on the businesses included on the trail, and the importance of promoting the history of the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing

Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
ROSENDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant

A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
RED HOOK, NY
BET

New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting

A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt

A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt. We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx

New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy