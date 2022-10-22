Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package...
WWEEK
Farmers in Clatskanie Drop Permit Appeal That Threatened Huge Renewable Diesel Refinery Along Columbia River
The board of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company dropped a legal challenge that threatened to delay or even deep-six plans by Next Renewable Fuels to build the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country on land along the Columbia River near Clatskanie. At the same time, the board voted yesterday...
Chronicle
Centralia Motel 6 to Be Made Into Studio Apartments, Investment Group Says
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween, with the hope that in the following year, the building will be transformed into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. The company presented to the...
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: ‘Plugging’ for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
We assume that the lights will always go on when we flip the switch and the rates will be reasonable. But I’m nervous. You should be as well. Power rates are threatening to escalate. I’m looking to Kevin Emerson to give us “surge protection” from inflammatory energy prices. Kevin has a record of leading other agencies out of financial crises by confronting fiscal mismanagement, simplifying budgets, retiring debts, building reserves and ensuring equipment is well supplied and serviced.
Chronicle
Mineral School Building Sold, Opened for Tour to Showcase Plans for Wedding Venue
Soon, the pristine Mineral Lake — towered over by dense evergreens and Mount Rainier — won’t be the only attraction to the northeastern Lewis County town. In the coming years, folks will come from far and wide for weddings in the Mineral Schoolhouse. The building was recently...
Chronicle
Packwood Subarea Plan Open for Public Review and Feedback
In a bit of irony, the Packwood Community Hall on Saturday was occupied by the Goat Rocks Fire incident command team and the Lewis County Fire District 10 (Packwood) Fire Hall was being used as a community gathering venue. Visitors filled the fire hall meeting room from 11 a.m. to...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Columnist Is an Asset to Community; Fort Borst Needs Support
I’d like to thank Julie McDonald for her recent articles about the history of the Mills family and their legacy in our region. Also, thanks for her reference to Fort Borst and its importance in that regard. My late friend and distant cousin Larry Mills, whom Julie wrote about...
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Mineral YMCA Camp an Investment in Nature — and Ourselves
Swimming. Hiking. Singing around the campfire. Those who have experienced a YMCA summer camp tell us these and other activities help create great memories and lifelong friendships. But the camps do more than that. They also get kids out from behind their computer screens and into the outdoors, where they...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: New Dimout Restrictions Announced for Pacific Coast During World War II
New, more stringent dimout regulations were scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1942 along the Pacific Coast. The new rules were to apply “to virtually every citizen and household in Lewis County,” The Chronicle reported. It was reported those not observing the regulations would be “liable to punishment.”
Chronicle
'Greatest Challenge and Greatest Opportunity': Local Radio Station KACS Will Host Telethon This Week
There will be a telethon on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to support the local radio station KACS. Supported by donations from listeners, the family-friendly radio station has struggled under the current economic situation like many other charities, according to a news release from the station. According to Network Manager...
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Chronicle
Nationally Known Speaker William Federer to Present at Centralia’s Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6
Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. He is president...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
Chronicle
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Chronicle
Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County
Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
