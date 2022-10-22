Flannel Fest at Lewis and Clark State Park

EPPING, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Lewis and Clark State Park in Williams County is beautiful in the fall, and this weekend, you can enjoy the crisp air with some live music, food, and more.

Flannel Fest is Saturday in the Epping State Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to highlight outdoor recreation in northwest North Dakota all year long.

There will be frisbee golf and fat tire bike rentals will be available, and even a fall soup bar.

Festival tickets are only $15. Children 12 and under are free!

