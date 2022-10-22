ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, ND

Flannel Fest at Lewis and Clark State Park

By Joe Rinaldi
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ab4No_0iiPMg5c00

EPPING, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Lewis and Clark State Park in Williams County is beautiful in the fall, and this weekend, you can enjoy the crisp air with some live music, food, and more.

Flannel Fest is Saturday in the Epping State Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to highlight outdoor recreation in northwest North Dakota all year long.

Update on the building of Badger Wind Farm near Wishek

There will be frisbee golf and fat tire bike rentals will be available, and even a fall soup bar.

Festival tickets are only $15. Children 12 and under are free!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
keyzradio.com

Let’s Take A Peek Inside A Not Haunted Home For Sale In Williston

While driving in Williston, you may have seen this sign that says "Not Haunted." You know which one I am talking about, right? It's the one promoting a beautiful home that is for sale in Williston. This Victorian style home is such a unique listing, I wanted to take you for a tour! So get comfortable, adjust your glasses, and prepare yourself for something out of this world!
WILLISTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Missing man found in submerged car near Williston

(Williston, ND) -- The search is over for a missing man in Western North Dakota. In a joint announcement released by the McKenzie and Williams County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Williston Police Department, the announcement was made that missing 62-year-old Benny Armstrong was found inside a vehicle that was pulled from the water Thursday night near the Lewis & Clark boat ramp on Highway 85.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
SIDNEY, MT
KFYR-TV

Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Williston Man’s Day In Court – Too Light Or Heavy Of A Sentence?

It's a fact, we all make mistakes, but when it ends with lives lost - what should be the punishment?. This is what a Williston man found out yesterday in court. After having made terrible choices in the past, this man made the ultimate one that took the lives of two people. According to kfyrtv.com "Last year, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce drove on the wrong side of Highway 2, resulting in the deaths of 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year-old passenger. This was not the first time Bearce drove drunk according to Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice, who showed the court cell phone footage of Bearce driving with a beer can in his hand" Driving drunk is like spinning a wheel of luck, you may continue to avoid disaster until that ONE time it stops on fatality.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy