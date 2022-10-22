ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

KAPP KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen and Jason Valentine tour new Tri-Cities haunted house

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPkHU_0iiPMdRR00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Anchors that go through haunted houses together, stick together; at least that’s what KAPP KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen and Jason Valentine believe after getting spooked at Frightmare Haunted Attractions.

It’s the newest haunted house in the Tri-Cities, just in time for Halloween. They’re located off of Clearwater Avenue in the Bella’s Furniture storage facility.

Jeff Schreiner and Jason Patterson have been in the scaring business since 2013, but this is the first time they’re in this space.

Frightmare Haunted Attractions has two haunted tours inside their building.

“A crazy doctor and all his monsters that he’s made and then we have wicked hollow,” Jeff said.

In 10,000 square feet, the Frightmare team has gone all out.

“Once you get inside, you’re gonna see all kinds of stuff. We have giant animatronics, we have skilled actors who go through extensive training to make sure they can scare you,” Jeff explained.

But, it hasn’t come without challenge.

Some of the props were so delayed, they had to send a semi-truck to Ohio to pick them up.

“We couldn’t get them all the way here so we had to go get them ourselves that was one of the challenges but that’s what we did to make the show good,” Jason, the Actor Trainer said.

They also had to bring the space up to fire code, to keep visitors safe, which delayed their opening date.

But, they said reactions like Madeleine’s and Jason’s, make the effort worthwhile.

“A lot of hard work, dedicated people, we want to put on something that the community can enjoy,” Jeff said.

“You can just almost see their jaws drop so that’s very rewarding,” Jason added.

Jason and Madeleine received a short, sneak peak of the mad-scientist haunted tour, which didn’t disappoint.

Frightmare has an online ticketing system that allows guests to pick a time slot to go through the tours, that way they don’t end up in line for hours.

There’s also games inside, places to sit and food trucks outside of the facility.

“I want to make sure that when our customers come through it’s like they’re dropped in the middle something like in the middle of a movie,” Jeff said.

“To see the customers come through get scared then laughing, screaming coming out having a great time that’s my reward at the end,” Jason added.

You can learn more on Frightmare’s website . There will also be a kid-friendly day, where scary props are covered up and kids can walk through and get candy. They’ll also host a less scarier version, you can check their calendar for more information.

More headlines from KAPP KVEW:

Kennewick man crashed on Cable Bridge, passed away from medical emergency

Yakima County Sheriff shares progress on local crime lab

Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Athena Award Recipients named

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Two woman from the Tri-Cities received the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award during the Tri-City Regional Chamber's ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Wednesday. The awards are sponsored by local hospital Kadlec Regional Medical Center. The ATHENA Leadership award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented every year to two...
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
NEWStalk 870

How to Ace Your Driver’s License Test in Washington State

What's The Hardest Part About Taking A Driver's License Test In Washington State. So you've finally reached the age where you can get your driver's license. But before you can hit the open road, you have to pass the test. And if you're planning on taking your test in Washington State, you might be wondering just how hard it is to pass.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires

Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state is continuing to increase resources to fight wildfires and that everything is being done to solve the problem. On Seattle’s Morning News, Colleen O’Brien made the point that during the time Inslee has been governor, wildfire problems have only gotten worse. She wanted to know what practical measures were taking place to tackle the problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KXL

Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Grant County child missed stop sign, crashed bike into SUV

LAKEVIEW, Wash. — First responders in Grant County helped a 12-year-old child who suffered injuries when they collided with an SUV on Friday night. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, initial reports came in around 6:00 p.m. on October 7. Medics and law enforcement rushed to the intersection of Grant St NW and Ephrata Ave NW in Lakeview, where they made contact with the injured 12-year-old child.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy