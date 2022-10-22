Read full article on original website
THE MANN
2d ago
Wow a new drug place behind locked gates. You know that's going to happen. I hope the new tenants are screened good.
4
Chronicle
Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package...
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Columnist Is an Asset to Community; Fort Borst Needs Support
I’d like to thank Julie McDonald for her recent articles about the history of the Mills family and their legacy in our region. Also, thanks for her reference to Fort Borst and its importance in that regard. My late friend and distant cousin Larry Mills, whom Julie wrote about...
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Chronicle
Packwood Subarea Plan Open for Public Review and Feedback
In a bit of irony, the Packwood Community Hall on Saturday was occupied by the Goat Rocks Fire incident command team and the Lewis County Fire District 10 (Packwood) Fire Hall was being used as a community gathering venue. Visitors filled the fire hall meeting room from 11 a.m. to...
Chronicle
Zap Energy Awarded $1M From Centralia Coal Transition Board to Assess Fusion Power Plant Plans
The Centralia Coal Transition Energy Technology Board recently awarded a $1 million grant to Zap Energy. The grant will cover the costs of assessing the feasibility of constructing a Zap fusion energy pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford gas power plant. Zap Energy will be matching the funding provided by the grant, according to a news release.
Chronicle
Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis
The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
Chronicle
Nationally Known Speaker William Federer to Present at Centralia’s Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6
Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. He is president...
Chronicle
Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition
Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
Chronicle
'Greatest Challenge and Greatest Opportunity': Local Radio Station KACS Will Host Telethon This Week
There will be a telethon on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to support the local radio station KACS. Supported by donations from listeners, the family-friendly radio station has struggled under the current economic situation like many other charities, according to a news release from the station. According to Network Manager...
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Mineral YMCA Camp an Investment in Nature — and Ourselves
Swimming. Hiking. Singing around the campfire. Those who have experienced a YMCA summer camp tell us these and other activities help create great memories and lifelong friendships. But the camps do more than that. They also get kids out from behind their computer screens and into the outdoors, where they...
Chronicle
All Evacuation Notices From Goat Rocks Fire Lifted
As of Monday morning at 11:30 a.m., all evacuation notices set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in Packwood area neighborhoods were lifted, including all of Timberline, High Valley, Goat Rocks and other communities. Firefighters at the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood have begun removing portable water...
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
thejoltnews.com
Construction along Capitol Boulevard South
Tumwater warns of lane reductions resulting in slowed traffic on Capitol Boulevard South from Dennis Street SE to Trosper Road SW from Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. to Saturday, October 22, 4 a.m. The city's press release cited sewer line maintenance that is taking place on those roads causing the...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1
The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
