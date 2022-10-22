ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Packwood Subarea Plan Open for Public Review and Feedback

In a bit of irony, the Packwood Community Hall on Saturday was occupied by the Goat Rocks Fire incident command team and the Lewis County Fire District 10 (Packwood) Fire Hall was being used as a community gathering venue. Visitors filled the fire hall meeting room from 11 a.m. to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Zap Energy Awarded $1M From Centralia Coal Transition Board to Assess Fusion Power Plant Plans

The Centralia Coal Transition Energy Technology Board recently awarded a $1 million grant to Zap Energy. The grant will cover the costs of assessing the feasibility of constructing a Zap fusion energy pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford gas power plant. Zap Energy will be matching the funding provided by the grant, according to a news release.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis

The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
CHEHALIS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition

Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
TOLEDO, WA
The Suburban Times

Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

All Evacuation Notices From Goat Rocks Fire Lifted

As of Monday morning at 11:30 a.m., all evacuation notices set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in Packwood area neighborhoods were lifted, including all of Timberline, High Valley, Goat Rocks and other communities. Firefighters at the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood have begun removing portable water...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Construction along Capitol Boulevard South

Tumwater warns of lane reductions resulting in slowed traffic on Capitol Boulevard South from Dennis Street SE to Trosper Road SW from Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. to Saturday, October 22, 4 a.m. The city's press release cited sewer line maintenance that is taking place on those roads causing the...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1

The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
CHEHALIS, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes

The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

