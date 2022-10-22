Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season
Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday. Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She’ll be in line to redshirt...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn commit Marissa Neal closes run at worlds team camp
Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal missed the cut for the U.S. national team at the World Gymnastics Championships on Friday, finishing as one of 10 finalists for the five-athlete roster. Neal competed beam and bars on Saturday at the national team camp in Katy, Texas, a day after competing all...
Opelika-Auburn News
Roster updates: Zykeivous Walker leaves program, Jordon Ingram out for year
Auburn provided two minor roster updates Monday, confirming the departure of a defender from the program and a season-ending injury to a reserve skill player. Defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the program, head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed. Harsin also said Jordon Ingram, a reserve running back, is out for the rest of the year after a lateral meniscus tear in practice.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Mississippi State
Auburn and Mississippi State will face off under the lights in Starkville in a couple of weeks. The Nov. 5 contest will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and will be televised on ESPN2. The matchup will be Auburn's second-to-last road contest of the season, with...
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A devoted Auburn man gets his due for a life well-lived
I believe it was 1971 when I met Steve Wilson for the first time. He was a junior linebacker at Auburn and I was the sports editor (and sports staff) at The Huntsville News, two years into what would be become my life’s work. Wilson had been a standout...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
If any team needed a bye week, it was the Auburn Tigers. Three consecutive losses followed a 3-1 start, leaving the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC standings with Arkansas; both 1-3 in conference play. It cemented a foregone conclusion that Bryan Harsin’s tenure at Auburn will end just...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn equestrian takes down UT-Martin in top-10 showdown
The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team put together a big win in its home opener, downing No. 9 UT Martin Saturday afternoon, 16-4, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. “The work that coaches Jessica Braswell and Taylor Searles are doing right now is unbelievable,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They can predict and adjust so well and the team listens and will do it in competition. These two are getting the team to a high level of riding right now and I love the way the team is responding. It showed today.”
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum believes Lane Kiffin-AU move possible
Throughout almost the whole 2022 season, Auburn football speculation has run rampant. After losing at home to Penn State in game three, head coach Bryan Harsin lost the majority of the support he had left from fans, who have been left wondering if he will lose his job before the season ends.
Viral video shows Alabama head football coach pushing assistant down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
If, or rather, when the Auburn job becomes available would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for the gig? Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts... "Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika misses playoffs with heartbreaking loss to Dothan
With half of its games decided by a single possession, Opelika’s first season after moving up to Class 7A football was filled with drama. The finale was no different, as Opelika’s 14-7 loss at Dothan came down to the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game — a Hail Mary attempt from Roman Gagliano that was intercepted just short of the end zone.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn's forestry specialist turns focus on invasive species beyond kudzu
When someone thinks of an invasive plant here in the south, typically the first thing that comes to mind is kudzu. But this East Asia native, notorious for its foot-a-day growth over anything that doesn’t move, is hardly the only invasive species that Alabamian’s need to contend with. It just happens to be the oldest and most notable.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We keep pushing’: Aniah Blanchard remembered at vigil on Samford Lawn
On Sunday evening, around 30 people gathered on Samford Lawn at Auburn University to honor Aniah Blanchard on the third anniversary of her abduction and death. Aniah’s mother Angela Hill and stepfather Walter Hill organized the candlelight vigil. “Every day is hard, but this is the hardest, of course,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
Opelika-Auburn News
Incoming auto parts supplier, Korea Fuel Tech, to invest $10 million in Auburn facility
Auburn will soon see a new automotive parts supplier move into Technology Park South. The company, Korea Fuel Tech, is expected to invest $10 million into its new facility. They will provide 90 new jobs once they open. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders announced the company’s arrival at last Tuesday night’s...
Comments / 0