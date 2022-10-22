Read full article on original website
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses Jon Moxley’s Future With the Company
Because of his new contract with AEW, Jon Moxley is no longer able to work for other US promotions. However, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale, believes that Jon Moxley will return to the company. When asked about Moxley’s future with the company, Lauderdale stated in an interview for The Business of...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 480,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10 p.m. ET. The show had 458,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating last week. The show had to compete with MLB playoff action.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
PWMania
Former Referee Addresses Speculation on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that backstage with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. Jimmy Korderas, a former WWE referee, addressed the rumors that CM Punk may return to the company...
PWMania
GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood. The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead. The Collective has become...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
PWMania
Is It Time for Impact Wrestling and MLW to Form a Full Time Partnership?
In the world of professional wrestling today, the WWE and AEW have a stranglehold on the business. With deep pockets, both promotions are able to lure top free agents and indy stars to their respective companies. If there is going to be a bidding war for a top free agent, it’s almost certainly going to be between AEW and the WWE.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Peacock and WWE Network have added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from January 6 to March 16, 1996. The episodes feature Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – October 21, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. for this week’s installment of AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Preston Vance for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.
PWMania
Character Reveal Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday, New Match Added
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for WWE NXT’s post-Halloween Havoc edition on the USA Network on Tuesday. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to NXT this week to face Lash Legend. On Saturday night, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc with co-host Quincy...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
