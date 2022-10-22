ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: ‘Plugging’ for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County PUD Commissioner

We assume that the lights will always go on when we flip the switch and the rates will be reasonable. But I’m nervous. You should be as well. Power rates are threatening to escalate. I’m looking to Kevin Emerson to give us “surge protection” from inflammatory energy prices. Kevin has a record of leading other agencies out of financial crises by confronting fiscal mismanagement, simplifying budgets, retiring debts, building reserves and ensuring equipment is well supplied and serviced.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Clerk’s Office Staff Supports Scott Tinney for County Clerk

The employees of the Lewis County Clerk’s Office invite you to join us in voting for Scott Tinney this upcoming election. Scott continues to manage the office with strong leadership, respect and integrity. The knowledge that Scott brings to our office is unmatched by his opponent. His experience and knowledge of the legal system is something that can only be acquired by working directly in the field for almost three decades.
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Snaza Is Our Last Line of Defense Against an Ever-Encroaching Government

I am concerned with the current political climate in the state of Washington. We have Democrats running as Republicans because the left has realized that the policies that they and the “moderate” Republicans have put in place have been disastrous for our state, from legalizing hard drugs, not holding criminals accountable for their actions, defunding our police, the massive regulations on our small businesses to allowing our governor unending and unchecked unconstitutional powers to shut down our schools, businesses and our lives. All while allowing big box stores to stay open and allow protesters and criminals to run rampant.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1

The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County

Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Auditor’s Office: Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching

With the midterm general election now about two weeks away, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office clarified voter registration deadlines in a news release on Monday. The last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location is eight days before the election, next Monday, Oct. 31.
Chronicle

Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes

The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Heidi St. John Endorses Emerson for PUD

I’m Heidi St. John and I want to encourage you to vote for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner in District 3. Kevin is a local business owner who is family focused. His priorities are in order, God, family and community. He has the historical understanding we want in our elected officials. Kevin understands what our founding fathers meant in the Declaration of Independence. Governments are instituted among men to secure our God-given liberties.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Finalists for Vacant Centralia School Board Seat Announced

The Centralia School Board announced the names of seven finalists it has chosen to possibly fill a vacant seat on the board. The candidates being considered are Veronica Trapani, Kimberly Parnel, Tanya Harris, Maritza Bravo, Tony Bledsoe, John Elmore and C. Elizabeth Wilson. The school board is currently reviewing applications...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy