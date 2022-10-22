Read full article on original website
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Thurston County Commissioner, Sheriff Candidates Attend Candidate Forum in Tenino
Candidates for Thurston County commissioner District 3 and Thurston County sheriff met for a forum hosted by the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce at the Kodiak Room Wednesday night with the general election just a few weeks away now. Incumbent Commissioner Tye Menser, a Democrat, is running against challenger Vivian...
Letter to the Editor: ‘Plugging’ for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
We assume that the lights will always go on when we flip the switch and the rates will be reasonable. But I’m nervous. You should be as well. Power rates are threatening to escalate. I’m looking to Kevin Emerson to give us “surge protection” from inflammatory energy prices. Kevin has a record of leading other agencies out of financial crises by confronting fiscal mismanagement, simplifying budgets, retiring debts, building reserves and ensuring equipment is well supplied and serviced.
Letter to the Editor: Clerk’s Office Staff Supports Scott Tinney for County Clerk
The employees of the Lewis County Clerk’s Office invite you to join us in voting for Scott Tinney this upcoming election. Scott continues to manage the office with strong leadership, respect and integrity. The knowledge that Scott brings to our office is unmatched by his opponent. His experience and knowledge of the legal system is something that can only be acquired by working directly in the field for almost three decades.
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
Letter to the Editor: Snaza Is Our Last Line of Defense Against an Ever-Encroaching Government
I am concerned with the current political climate in the state of Washington. We have Democrats running as Republicans because the left has realized that the policies that they and the “moderate” Republicans have put in place have been disastrous for our state, from legalizing hard drugs, not holding criminals accountable for their actions, defunding our police, the massive regulations on our small businesses to allowing our governor unending and unchecked unconstitutional powers to shut down our schools, businesses and our lives. All while allowing big box stores to stay open and allow protesters and criminals to run rampant.
Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1
The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County
Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
Letter to the Editor: Columnist Is an Asset to Community; Fort Borst Needs Support
I’d like to thank Julie McDonald for her recent articles about the history of the Mills family and their legacy in our region. Also, thanks for her reference to Fort Borst and its importance in that regard. My late friend and distant cousin Larry Mills, whom Julie wrote about...
Lewis County Auditor’s Office: Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching
With the midterm general election now about two weeks away, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office clarified voter registration deadlines in a news release on Monday. The last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location is eight days before the election, next Monday, Oct. 31.
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
Letter to the Editor: Politics Have No Place in the Sheriff’s Office — Vote Murphy
I am writing on behalf of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I have to support my fellow vest wearer. I led the veterans group presenting the flag at Vader’s May Day Parade this past spring wearing my vest and shared a photo with Tracy. A question has popped up: “Do...
Letter to the Editor: Heidi St. John Endorses Emerson for PUD
I’m Heidi St. John and I want to encourage you to vote for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner in District 3. Kevin is a local business owner who is family focused. His priorities are in order, God, family and community. He has the historical understanding we want in our elected officials. Kevin understands what our founding fathers meant in the Declaration of Independence. Governments are instituted among men to secure our God-given liberties.
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
Finalists for Vacant Centralia School Board Seat Announced
The Centralia School Board announced the names of seven finalists it has chosen to possibly fill a vacant seat on the board. The candidates being considered are Veronica Trapani, Kimberly Parnel, Tanya Harris, Maritza Bravo, Tony Bledsoe, John Elmore and C. Elizabeth Wilson. The school board is currently reviewing applications...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
