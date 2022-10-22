ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Cajon.

The Steele Canyon High School football team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Steele Canyon High School
Granite Hills High School - El Cajon
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Helix Charter High School football team will have a game with Grossmont High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Helix Charter High School
Grossmont High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Tritons Rue Missed Chances in Homecoming Week Loss to Cal State Northridge

In the penultimate home game of the 2022 season, UC San Diego men’s soccer (7–7–2, 3–4 Big West) fell to California State University, Northridge (7–4–4, 4–2–1 Big West) in a disappointing 1–0 loss. Despite dominant stretches of possession and several good chances, the Tritons were scoreless and ultimately conceded a Matador header late in the game, which would be the only goal scored in this close match.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
SAN DIEGO, CA
