El Cajon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Cajon.
The Steele Canyon High School football team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Steele Canyon High School
Granite Hills High School - El Cajon
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Helix Charter High School football team will have a game with Grossmont High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Helix Charter High School
Grossmont High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
