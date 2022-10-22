ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Former Dodgers Adversary Joins Texas Rangers

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy retired after the 2019 season, having won three World Series titles in San Francisco but averaging just 71 wins per year over his last three seasons. It was the end of an era in the Bay Area, with Bochy riding off into the sunset and pitcher Madison Bumgarner riding off into the Arizona rotation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Furious With Bob Melvin's Decision Sunday

With the Padres leading the Phillies by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS, San Diego's manager sat on his hands. Melvin opted to let his right-handed relief pitcher, Robert Suarez, face left-handed hitter Bryce Harper. The former NL MVP smacked a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Phillies the lead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'

Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

MLB Gold Glove finalists announced: Betts, Anderson selected for Dodgers, Rengifo for Angels

Major League Baseball has announced the Gold Glove Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best defenders. The honor, which has been awarded since 1957, honors the best defenders at each position in each league. As defined by MLB, "To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the...
CBS Sacramento

Rangers introduce new Manager Bruce Bochy

Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.com) - Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy spoke at Globe Life Field Monday morning. Bochy is the 20th full-time manager of the Rangers. He's one of 10 managers in Major League history to have at least three World Series titles. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we went through the interview process, Bruce's passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington."Bochy has won 2,003 games as a manager, 951 with San Diego from 1995 to 2006 and 1,052 with San Francisco from 2007-19.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager

Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy