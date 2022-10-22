Read full article on original website
MLB News: Former Dodgers Adversary Joins Texas Rangers
Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy retired after the 2019 season, having won three World Series titles in San Francisco but averaging just 71 wins per year over his last three seasons. It was the end of an era in the Bay Area, with Bochy riding off into the sunset and pitcher Madison Bumgarner riding off into the Arizona rotation.
MLB World Furious With Bob Melvin's Decision Sunday
With the Padres leading the Phillies by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS, San Diego's manager sat on his hands. Melvin opted to let his right-handed relief pitcher, Robert Suarez, face left-handed hitter Bryce Harper. The former NL MVP smacked a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Phillies the lead.
Sporting News
Padres' Jurickson Profar frustrated by check swing call in NLCS Game 3: 'I didn't swing'
Did he go? Yes, says Todd Tichenor. No, says Jurickson Profar. Tichenor has the final say as the third-base umpire. His call after an appeal of a Profar checked swing turned the tide in the ninth inning of NLCS Game 3 between the Padres and Phillies on Friday. Had Tichenor...
NBC San Diego
A Walk in His Shoes: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Gifts Girl, 9, One-of-a-Kind Souvenir
Despite a tough loss that knocked the San Diego Padres out of the postseason, faithful fans lined the gates of Petco Park to welcome their team home Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl who couldn't have predicted what happened next. Ingrid Janssens-Lozano was one of hundreds of fans who ushered the...
NBC San Diego
Why the Padres Will Bring the NLCS Back to San Diego … And Why They Won't
Now or never. Win or go home. Whatever cliche you want to use, the point is the Padres now have zero margin for error. If they don't win Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday in Philadelphia their season is over and the Phillies are in the World Series.
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
theScore
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
MLB Gold Glove finalists announced: Betts, Anderson selected for Dodgers, Rengifo for Angels
Major League Baseball has announced the Gold Glove Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best defenders. The honor, which has been awarded since 1957, honors the best defenders at each position in each league. As defined by MLB, "To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the...
Podcast: The good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
U-T sports editor Jay Posner and Padres writer Kevin Acee look back at the good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
Rangers introduce new Manager Bruce Bochy
Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.com) - Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy spoke at Globe Life Field Monday morning. Bochy is the 20th full-time manager of the Rangers. He's one of 10 managers in Major League history to have at least three World Series titles. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we went through the interview process, Bruce's passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington."Bochy has won 2,003 games as a manager, 951 with San Diego from 1995 to 2006 and 1,052 with San Francisco from 2007-19.
Watch: Musgrove signs hats for Padres fans outside of Petco Park
Fresh off the plane from Philadelphia, Joe Musgrove greeted cheering Padres fans outside of Petco Park by signing hats for the Friar faithful.
Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager
Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
Report: White Sox Manager Candidate Joe Espada Finalist for Marlins Job
White Sox manager candidate Espada finalist for Marlins job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A White Sox managerial candidate is reportedly a finalist for another team's opening. According to MLB insider and the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Astros bench coach Joe Espada is one of four finalists for...
Rangers Skipper Bruce Bochy Gets Reunion Tour in 2023
Major League Baseball's new schedule allows Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to face all his former teams in the same season.
