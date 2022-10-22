ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Jets Off On Vacation To 'Relax & Reset' As Ant Anstead Custody Drama Rages On

By Alexandra Stone
 2 days ago
Christina Hall is taking a break from the drama! The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram to show off her lavish getaway with hunky hubby Joshua Hall as her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead continues.

"Much needed trip: relax and reset," she captioned a short video of their tropical vacation. "Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine. What a beautiful mini 🌙 with the best company."

CHRISTINA HALL SHOWS OFF CHILDREN TAYLOR & BRAYDEN AFTER VOWING TO KEEP SON HUDSON OFF SOCIAL MEDIA AMID CUSTODY BATTLE WITH ANT ANSTEAD

Joshua also shared a sweet snapshot of the newlyweds enjoying a dip in the infinity pool at Mexico’s One&Only Mandarina resort.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity , it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 17.

THROWING SHADE: CHRISTINA HALL REFLECTS ON DEALING WITH 'A**HOLES' AS NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE WITH ANT ANSTEAD RAGES ON

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued, before seemingly throwing shade at his wife's ex. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️."

As OK! previously reported, the Flip or Flop alum has been embroiled in a heated legal battle with her ex since the Wheeler Dealers cohost was denied after filing for full custody of their 3-year-old son, Hudson .

In a recent court filing, the 43-year-old accused Christina of using their child for her own gain by featuring him on her television shows and sharing pictures of him on social media.

"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented," the court documents read.

"Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."

Christina later responded to the allegations in her own legal filing, claiming she never "exploited" Hudson.

"He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," she noted. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."

