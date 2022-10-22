Scottsdale, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale.
The Horizon High School football team will have a game with Casa Grande Union High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.
The Skyline High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.
The Sunnyslope High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Gilbert High School football team will have a game with Cactus Shadows High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Saguaro High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.
