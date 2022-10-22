ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale.

The Horizon High School football team will have a game with Casa Grande Union High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.

Horizon High School
Casa Grande Union High School
October 21, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Football

The Skyline High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.

Skyline High School
Desert Mountain High School
October 21, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Football

The Sunnyslope High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Sunnyslope High School
Notre Dame Preparatory
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Gilbert High School football team will have a game with Cactus Shadows High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Gilbert High School
Cactus Shadows High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Saguaro High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.

Saguaro High School
Highland High School
October 21, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Football

