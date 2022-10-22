Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning
(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in our Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event
Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
Conservative 'ReAwakening Tour' comes to Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — Thousands of people came together at Spooky Nook on Saturday for the latest stop in the ReAwakening Tour. The tour is organized with the help of Michael Flynn, promoting Christian Nationalists and America First ideals. “I stand against atheistic globalism and I’m a Christian and in...
As Pa. voter registration deadline looms, one party has an advantage. But will turnout match?
With Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline looming on Monday, Democrats continue to hold an advantage in numbers over Republicans both statewide and locally in the Lehigh Valley. But will that translate into voter turnout, and, by extension, victories for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8? Experts...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
ReAwaken America tour hits Lancaster, and the audience finds uplift amid the angst
MANHEIM - If you’ve never been it’s hard to explain exactly what the “ReAwaken America” tour, which rolled into Spooky Nook event center outside Lancaster Friday, actually is. It is part political rally for sure, especially in the month before a national mid-term election: Attendees repeatedly...
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
ADL Walk Against Hate returns in person to Philly
Hundreds gathered Sunday morning at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for ADL’s Walk Against Hate, their first in-person walk in Philly since 2019.
Radio Ink
Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now
IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
Harrisburg woman arrested for York County robbery and threatening churchgoers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is in police custody after allegedly threatening churchgoers in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township on Sunday morning to reports of an armed woman threatening churchgoers as they were entering for service around 10 a.m.
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Harrisburg shooting injures one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday. Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was...
abc27.com
Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
abc27.com
3 men sentenced after drug trafficking at Midstate hotel
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men have been sentenced for drug trafficking after being arrested outside of a Midstate hotel in April 2021. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 32-year-old Wallace Smith and 40-year-old Jolie Brown, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 33-year-old Andres Garica-Grajeda of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, were all arrested outside the Hampton Inn in Hanover on April 11, 2021.
abc27.com
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
abc27.com
Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.”
abc27.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Harrisburg
(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below. – 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population) — 905 speakers who also speak English very well. — 676 speakers who speak English less...
abc27.com
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
Dog shot in face, found by Dauphin County officer is recovering after surgery
There is some good news to report about the dog that was shot in the head and left for dead before being found by a member of the Susquehanna Township Police Department. Officer Tim Rogers, who found the dog Saturday morning, wrote on Facebook that the dog is “stitched up and recovering.”
