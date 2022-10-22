ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Daddy’s Pizza reopens after car crashes through building

MIDVALE, Utah — A Midvale pizza shop is back in business three months after a car drove through the front entrance. Two employees at Big Daddy’s Pizza — located at 7669 S. 700 East — were hurt. One was hit by the car while the other was hit by a counter top.
Investigation underway after shots fired at Hooper residence

HOOPER, Utah — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Hooper early Sunday morning. According to a Monday afternoon press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the address at 2:43 a.m. “Upon arrival,...
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
Worker killed by falling granite in Salt Lake business

SALT LAKE CITY — A worker was killed Saturday when a piece of granite fell on him. On Sunday, Salt Lake police said an emergency call was played at approximately 12:19 p.m. Saturday from 1998 N. Redwood Road, listed as Creative Granite & Design, though the business was not confirmed by police.
One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
Human-triggered avalanche in Little Cottonwood prompts warning

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Barely through the first major winter storm of the season in mountains of the Wasatch Front, avalanche forecasters are already warning about the potential avalanche risk following a human-triggered avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday. Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Craig Gordon said the human-triggered slide...
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Vineyard Elementary wears pink to support classmate hit by car

VINEYARD, Utah — Students and staff at Vineyard Elementary School wore pink shirts, socks and shoes on Friday in a show of support for 11-year-old Ryder Pearson who was hit by a car last week. After spending nine days at Primary Children’s Hospital, Ryder was released Friday evening and...
