Popculture
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor Best Known for 'Will & Grace', Reportedly Dead at 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly died in a car crash on Monday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he apparently suffered a medical emergency. He crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Jordan was 67. Jordan is best known for his...
digitalspy.com
Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon
Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
Popculture
Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Favorite and Tyler Perry Associate, Dead at 44
Fans of Tyler Perry's work are shocked at the death of Zuri Craig. The 44-year-old singer and actor gained national attention when he appeared alongside his bandmate and friend Jeffrey Lewis on America's Got Talent in 2015 a part of The Craig Lewis Band, but fans of Perry grew familiar with Craig's immense singing talent long before that. Perry reportedly saw a YouTube video of Craig singing alongside Lewis and hired them. Craig appeared in Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. His death was first spread on social media by Freddy O before his family confirmed the news in a statement on Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
SFGate
‘CSI’ Vet Carol Mendelsohn Signs First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox
Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz’s Carol Mendelsohn Productions (CMP) has signed a multi-year first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment. The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, during MIPCOM Cannes. Under the deal, CMP will develop scripted drams for Fox. Should any shows be greenlit, they would be wholly owned by Fox with Mendelsohn and Weitz executive producing.
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale 'Accidentally' Creates a New Franchise-Wide Joke
Game of Thrones was infamous for its viral quotes and lasting online memes, and it seems like House of the Dragon will follow in its footsteps. After the Season 1 finale leaked this weekend, social media noticed a pattern with their collective gripes about the writing: all of them reduced dramatic actions to "accidents or misunderstandings."
