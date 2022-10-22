ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
digitalspy.com

Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
The Independent

‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character

House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon

Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
Popculture

Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Favorite and Tyler Perry Associate, Dead at 44

Fans of Tyler Perry's work are shocked at the death of Zuri Craig. The 44-year-old singer and actor gained national attention when he appeared alongside his bandmate and friend Jeffrey Lewis on America's Got Talent in 2015 a part of The Craig Lewis Band, but fans of Perry grew familiar with Craig's immense singing talent long before that. Perry reportedly saw a YouTube video of Craig singing alongside Lewis and hired them. Craig appeared in Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. His death was first spread on social media by Freddy O before his family confirmed the news in a statement on Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
SFGate

‘CSI’ Vet Carol Mendelsohn Signs First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox

Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz’s Carol Mendelsohn Productions (CMP) has signed a multi-year first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment. The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, during MIPCOM Cannes. Under the deal, CMP will develop scripted drams for Fox. Should any shows be greenlit, they would be wholly owned by Fox with Mendelsohn and Weitz executive producing.
Popculture

Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery

Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Season Finale 'Accidentally' Creates a New Franchise-Wide Joke

Game of Thrones was infamous for its viral quotes and lasting online memes, and it seems like House of the Dragon will follow in its footsteps. After the Season 1 finale leaked this weekend, social media noticed a pattern with their collective gripes about the writing: all of them reduced dramatic actions to "accidents or misunderstandings."

