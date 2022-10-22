Read full article on original website
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Denim Tears and Sky High Farm Workwear Connect for New Collection
As part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 lineup, Sky High Farm Workwear has partnered with Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears for a new capsule collection. The designs represented in the resulting collaborative pieces are inspired by the foods Emory grew up eating in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, i.e. black eyed peas, collard greens, and more.
Naomi Campbell Puts Sporty Twist on Winding Maxi Dress with Metallic Nike Dunk Sneakers at Emerge Initiative Launch
Naomi Campbell was chicly dressed with a sporty twist at the launch of her new initiative Emerge with art and fashion exhibitions in Doha, Qatar today. Emerge helps give the next generation of creative and business talent a platform of support towards success. This resource will create new apprenticeships, after-school programs, and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations, and agriculture. Campbell was stylishly dressed for the affair, wearing an Issey Miyake Winding White Dress. The Winding Dress voluminously gathers at the top, while the skirt is broken up by a ribbed...
C.P. Company Drops FW22 Outerwear for the Urban Explorer
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 Metropolis Series, C.P. Company has just delivered its latest outerwear and more utilitarian apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Micro-M (R) Goggle Down Jacket in “Thyme Green.” Made with water-resistant nylon fabric, the multi-pocketed jacket comes with snap-button cuffs and an adjustable hood with the signature Goggle lens for optimal functionality. Another standout piece is the hooded Outline Jacket “Port Royal Red” made from opaque 7 denier nylon exterior and PrimaLoft padding. Complementing the range of outerwear are three styles of pants, including the Microreps Cargo Pants in “Black” and “Raven” and the Diagonal Raised Fleece Sweatpants in “Thyme Green.”
Craig Green’s CG SCUBA STAN Revitalizes a Legend
Craig Green is never one to shy away from experimentation, especially when it comes to footwear collaborations with. . The British menswear fashion designer is constantly adding to his ever-growing portfolio with the Three Stripes by releasing new footwear pieces that have come dressed in premium materials while also emitting personality and edge. Now, he’s ready to present one of his latest sneaker offerings in the form of the CG SCUBA STAN, and it’s a design that merges adidas’ archival aesthetics with the evolving features of the CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced during Fall/Winter 2021.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Breaking Down the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection's Key Details
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of HUF, and in the two decades since Keith Hufnagel founded the brand it’s grown from a small shop on Sutter Street in San Fransisco’s Tenderloin district to a storied skateboarding syndicate that’s known and respected the world over. Besides clever graphic designs (it’s hard to overstate the impact of HUF’s infamous “Plantlife” print or their “FUCK IT” branding) and boundary-pushing team riders (RIP Dylan Rieder), a key piece of HUF’s growth has been its collaborations with.
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
BANDIT Unveils Its New FW22 Running Kit
Brooklyn-based BANDIT Running has formulated a brand ethos that gets right down to the basics of running, solely focusing on the necessary gear and the runner. And with the annual New York City Marathon fast approaching (on November 6), the brand has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 “Impact Kit” to help runners gear up for the big event.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following a major release of its Gucci Vault collaboration, Palace is now readying the release of its Week 4 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The Week 4 drop for the season features light outerwear, sweaters, sweatshirts, shirts, T-shirts, pants, caps, and beanies. The Winter 2022 Week 4 release is...
Knickerbocker Enlists 'The New York Times' for a Printing Press-Inspired Capsule
New York-based streetwear label Knickerbocker has tapped The New York Times for a collaborative capsule collection inspired by the garments worn by workers in the printing press and on delivery-truck highways. Digging into The New York Times‘ fruitful documentation of history and culture, which date back to 1851, the collection offers up a slew of vintage-inspired apparel that replicates both the age-old paper-boy uniform and factory-ready ensembles alike.
Kaws and The North Face Release Second Collection
While “XX” might mean kisses to the general public, streetwear enthusiasts are more inclined to think of Kaws when they come across the double crosses. American artist and designer Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is once again lending his talents to The North Face for a new collection for fall 2022, adding to the already-massive range that dropped back in February. The upcoming assortment includes styles from The North Face’s Expedition System — a line initially launched in 1990 that was designed for high-altitude exploration. Select pieces getting a revamp include signature jackets, pants and accessories, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket, 1986...
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. and Suicoke Present Two More FiveFinger Styles
In recent years, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. has made noise via both its seasonal collections and unique footwear collaborations. Whether it be combining running shoes with Chelsea Boots or reimagining Cowboy Boots, Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label keeps fans on their toes. Recently, the Japanese brand connected with Suicoke to utilize Vibram’s FiveFinger design. Starting with a traditional outdoor style in 2021 and then pivoting to a Chelsea Boot hybrid for 2022, the duo now continues to embrace this sole unit with a new plain dress shoe and Chukka Boot equipped with visible toe slots.
The Nike Dunk High Sees Embossed Hoop Decor
From the “Psychic Purple” colorway to a teal suede rendition, the Dunk High continues to dominate the feet of casual wearers far and wide. The high-top sneaker now appears with embossed basketball detailing, paying tribute to the sportswear giant’s love for the sport. Smooth dark grey leather...
atmos and New Balance Keep it Cool For 2002R "Oasis" Collab
Atmos and New Balance go way back — all the way back to the aughts, in fact, where they produced wildly-colored takes on silhouettes like the 576 and 996. In recent years, their partnership has been focused on more “modern” silhouettes like the 2002R and the 1906R — as well as dalliances with the 327 and X-Racer, among others — and the latest effort between the Japanese sneaker retailer and American footwear manufacturer is the 2002R “Oasis.”
Telfar Bags Surpasses All Legacy Luxury Brands In Resale Market Value
Black-owned fashion brand Telfar is raising the stakes when it comes to bag resale market value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair report, the Telfar Clemons-helmed collection has surpassed legacy luxury brands in average value retention. “For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” states the report released on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The consumer-first resource details market value and trend shifts for luxury accessories within a year. It also gives insight into the best investment pieces, economic predictions, and the biggest collaborations of today. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Becomes The Latest Celeb To Rock A Telfar...
Palace Gucci Is Here: Shop The Collection Now
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Gucci collaboration juggernaut continues. After recent normcore-chic tie-ups with The North Face, luxury hackings of Balenciaga and retro sports home runs with Adidas, the Italian giant has joined forces with Palace for a new “experiment”.
Junya Watanabe MAN Reunites With Stepney Workers Club for FW22 Suede Lister
Junya Watanabe MAN and East London-based footwear label Stepney Workers Club are carrying forward their ongoing partnership with the release of a beige suede Lister for Fall/Winter 2022. Following a black variation released last year, the imprint’s slip-on Lister silhouette receives the Watanabe treatment once again. The signature sneaker promotes...
Thom Browne Opens Mid-Century Modern San Francisco Flagship
Thom Browne has officially opened his first San Francisco flagship in Jackson Square. Situated inside the revered Yeon Building, which is rumored to have housed the first French consulate in San Francisco, the brand’s Bay Area outpost marks its latest collaboration with architect Flavio Albanese of ASA Studioalbanese, who spearheaded the store’s design. Across 1,250 square feet, the space champions the designer’s recognizable mid-century modern style with rows of fluorescent tube lighting, white Calcutta and Carrara marble floors and banker grey Bardiglio and Carrara marble walls.
Brandon Blackwood Unveils Its Largest Collection Yet
Brandon Blackwood has unveiled the campaign for its Fall 2022 collection, which marks the label’s most extensive yet. Arriving in multiple drops, the lineup spans handbags, outerwear, footwear and eyewear. Showcased in a series of images shot by photographer Zhong Lin, the range features newly introduced styles such as the Nia and Vanity bags. Timeless bestsellers like the Keui bag and Portmore backpack also make a comeback for the latest season.
