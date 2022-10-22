Avondale, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Avondale.
The Paradise Valley High School football team will have a game with La Joya Community High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.
Paradise Valley High School
La Joya Community High School
October 21, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Football
The Copper Canyon High School football team will have a game with West Point High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.
Copper Canyon High School
West Point High School
October 21, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Football
