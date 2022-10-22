Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed
A woman and a teenage girl were killed Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school, authorities said. The gunman was also killed in the shooting, police said, and six others were taken to hospitals with injuries. At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the...
Car found buried at California mansion was Mercedes Benz reported stolen in 1992; homeowner was arrested for murder, fraud
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, authorities finished excavating the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. After days of digging, the car was completely...
Missing Michigan family found in Wisconsin after nearly a week, police say
A family of four that went missing from their Michigan home early last week has been found safe, authorities confirmed over the weekend. In an update added to the Fremont Police Department's original Facebook post, officers said the Cirigliano family was located in Wisconsin. "The Fremont Police Department would like...
Hunter shoots himself while fighting off grizzly bear attack in Wyoming
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter...
Clarence Thomas temporarily pauses order requiring Lindsey Graham to testify to Georgia grand jury
Washington — Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily put on hold a lower court order that required Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election. Thomas, who oversees emergency matters from the...
Eye on America: Locally sourced water revives town, money saving tips amid inflation, and more
We see the ripple effect of a locally sourced water company reviving an Idaho mining town. And we learn some small tips to save big at the grocery store amid rising inflation. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
Voter intimidation reports in Arizona referred to the Justice Department
As early voting turnout smashes records from the 2020 election in some states, there are reports of voter intimidation in Arizona. Some report seeing people in tactical gear with weapons at ballot boxes. Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
Biden campaigning for Charlie Crist in Florida
President Biden is headed to Florida to support gubernatorial candidate and former governor Charlie Crist. Crist is set to face off against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in their first and only debate Monday night. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest on the race.
Trump a possible witness as his company's criminal fraud trial begins in New York, judge says
Jury selection began Monday morning in the Trump Organization's trial on New York state criminal fraud charges, and the judge told potential jurors that former President Donald Trump could be called as a witness in the case. The company was indicted by a grand jury in July 2021. It faces...
Report uncovers former President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal mail-in voting
CBS News political director Fin Gomez discusses new details about former President Donald Trump's seeming efforts to affect the outcomes of 2022 midterm elections. Plus, he has a preview of Florida's gubernatorial debate.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $625 million
The Powerball jackpot is climbing. It's up to an estimated $625 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history. Pennsylvania Lottery executive director and Powerball product group chair Drew Svitko joins CBS News to discuss Monday's drawing.
Former President Donald Trump wants Pennsylvania lawmakers repeal mail-in voting
CBS News has learned former President Donald Trump is pushing lawmakers in Pennsylvania to repeal a 2019 bipartisan law that allowed for no-excuse mail-in voting. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains the latest on that report, and gives a preview of Monday's "Red and Blue."
House Democrats' campaign arm to air ads to help a powerful but vulnerable member: Their own chairman
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is spending $605,000 on an ad buy in New York's 17th District, where the committee's chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is locked in a tight race that has the attention and funding of national Republicans. News of the ad buy was shared first with CBS News.
Tensions rise in Arizona as midterms approach
Voters in Arizona have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes who are patrolling ballot drop boxes in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm elections. In addition, multiple candidates are pushing suspicions about election fraud. Mark Strassmann has the details.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: More showers possible Monday after Sunday's storms
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a NEXT Weather Alert day Sunday due to potential severe storms in the evening to overnight hours. After 6 p.m., storms began developing in southwestern Minnesota, where the risk for severe weather was highest. Most of the state was under a marginal risk. Damaging wind was...
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate Tuesday
Candidates in multiple states are facing off for debates this week, including in the key Pennsylvania Senate race. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are meeting on the debate stage for the only time before Election Day. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from the Keystone State.
CBS News
565K+
Followers
69K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0