Louisiana State

CBS News

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

A woman and a teenage girl were killed Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school, authorities said. The gunman was also killed in the shooting, police said, and six others were taken to hospitals with injuries. At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the...
SAINT LOUIS, MI
CBS News

Biden campaigning for Charlie Crist in Florida

President Biden is headed to Florida to support gubernatorial candidate and former governor Charlie Crist. Crist is set to face off against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in their first and only debate Monday night. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest on the race.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Powerball jackpot climbs to $625 million

The Powerball jackpot is climbing. It's up to an estimated $625 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history. Pennsylvania Lottery executive director and Powerball product group chair Drew Svitko joins CBS News to discuss Monday's drawing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Tensions rise in Arizona as midterms approach

Voters in Arizona have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes who are patrolling ballot drop boxes in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm elections. In addition, multiple candidates are pushing suspicions about election fraud. Mark Strassmann has the details.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

NEXT Weather: More showers possible Monday after Sunday's storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a NEXT Weather Alert day Sunday due to potential severe storms in the evening to overnight hours. After 6 p.m., storms began developing in southwestern Minnesota, where the risk for severe weather was highest. Most of the state was under a marginal risk. Damaging wind was...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate Tuesday

Candidates in multiple states are facing off for debates this week, including in the key Pennsylvania Senate race. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are meeting on the debate stage for the only time before Election Day. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from the Keystone State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

