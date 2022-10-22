ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tempe.

The Desert Vista High School football team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on October 21, 2022, 18:55:00.

Desert Vista High School
Corona del Sol High School
October 21, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Football

The Desert Vista High School football team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Desert Vista High School
Corona del Sol High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Combs High School football team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Combs High School
Marcos de Niza High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Instructor reaching rank of tang soo do master

Moshay Williamson, co-owner of Starworld Martial Arts Academy in Goodyear, will be promoted to the rank of master in the art of tang soo do, a Korean martial arts style that is based on karate. Her promotion to the rank of master will take place at Starworld Martial Arts Academy’s...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
TEMPE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Buckeye, AZ

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., the city of Buckeye in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a haven for adventure-seekers. It offers exciting outdoor activities, from well-maintained trails for hiking, biking, and strolling, to camping or simply getting in tune with nature. Founded in 1888, the then-town was...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KCJJ

Former UNI running back arrested after fight at IC nightclub

A former University of Northern Iowa football player has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on a downtown Iowa City dance floor. Iowa City Police were called to a reported assault with injuries just before 12:30 Sunday morning at Brothers on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say 28-year-old Tyvis Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona became involved in a physical altercation with another man on the Brothers dance floor, striking the man in the face. Police allege Smith then punched a woman between the eyes as she was trying to break up the altercation.
IOWA CITY, IA
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rains washed out Trunk or Treat

Queen Creek was forced to cancel one of its biggest events of the year Oct. 15 when thunderstorms and flash floods washed through the Valley and upended the Trunk or Treat Halloween. “In addition to keeping event participants safe, the Town must also ensure public safety resources are available to...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns

Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
