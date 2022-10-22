Tempe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A former University of Northern Iowa football player has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on a downtown Iowa City dance floor. Iowa City Police were called to a reported assault with injuries just before 12:30 Sunday morning at Brothers on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say 28-year-old Tyvis Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona became involved in a physical altercation with another man on the Brothers dance floor, striking the man in the face. Police allege Smith then punched a woman between the eyes as she was trying to break up the altercation.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO