AG Miyares Reassures VA Parents And Youth: No CDC Covid Vax Mandate For School Attendance

Despite growing doubts surrounding the efficacy of the Covid vaccine, fears about reported side-effects, and the recent revelation that Pfizer did not test to see if the vaccine would stop transmission before it was rolled out, the CDC voted this week to add the Covid vaccine to the suggest list of shots children should get before being enrolled in school.

This Roanoke Star column discusses the vote and issue in more detail.

Wading into the controversy, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), the first Hispanic to hold that post, issued a statement today that such a requirement from the CDC will carry no weight in the Commonwealth. As has been widely reported in the press for the past 13 months, the issues of parental rights and freedom for families to make their own decisions helped fuel the November 2021 victories for Governor Glenn Youngkin (R), Lt. Governor Winsome Sears (R), and Miyares. Thus, today’s opinion is widely seen as yet another step to secure the rights of moms and dads to make medical decisions for their children. Parents of course can choose to give their offspring the Covid vaccination, but polls show that nationwide the vast majority of parents have opted not to do so.

The Office of the Attorney General released this statement on October 21:

“Attorney General Jason Miyares today issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.

“‘The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,’ said Attorney General Miyares.

“Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE .”

-Scott Dreyer