ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

AG Miyares Reassures VA Parents And Youth: No CDC Covid Vax Mandate For School Attendance

By Scott Dreyer
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9lP4_0iiPJ7RL00

Despite growing doubts surrounding the efficacy of the Covid vaccine, fears about reported side-effects, and the recent revelation that Pfizer did not test to see if the vaccine would stop transmission before it was rolled out, the CDC voted this week to add the Covid vaccine to the suggest list of shots children should get before being enrolled in school.

This Roanoke Star column discusses the vote and issue in more detail.

Wading into the controversy, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), the first Hispanic to hold that post, issued a statement today that such a requirement from the CDC will carry no weight in the Commonwealth. As has been widely reported in the press for the past 13 months, the issues of parental rights and freedom for families to make their own decisions helped fuel the November 2021 victories for Governor Glenn Youngkin (R), Lt. Governor Winsome Sears (R), and Miyares. Thus, today’s opinion is widely seen as yet another step to secure the rights of moms and dads to make medical decisions for their children. Parents of course can choose to give their offspring the Covid vaccination, but polls show that nationwide the vast majority of parents have opted not to do so.

The Office of the Attorney General released this statement on October 21:

“Attorney General Jason Miyares today issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.

“‘The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,’ said Attorney General Miyares.

“Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE .”

-Scott Dreyer

Comments / 0

Related
630 WMAL

Virginians Get Voter Notices with Incorrect Information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Virginia GOP Leaders Oppose Adding COVID Vaccines to State List

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations. The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC

Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
MARYLAND STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Are you the next Ms. Virginia Senior America?

Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023. Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
VIRGINIA STATE
theprincegeorgejournal.com

AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month – a great time to remind ourselves just how much of our lives happen online and what threats exist there. Any device that stores information or is connected to the Internet can be a way for cybercriminals to gain access to your information systems – or, in some cases, use your devices to attack someone else.
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
733
Followers
340
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy