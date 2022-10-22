ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than 7,500 Pounds Of Bob Evans Italian Pork Sausage Sold Nationwide Being Recalled

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago

Thousands of pounds of a popular Italian pork sausage product sold nationwide have been recalled by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the agency announced.

Ohio-based Bob Evans Farms Foods announced a voluntary recall of approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber.

The latest recall is similar to one announced in early 2021.

Items being recalled were produced on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to FSIS, and were shipped across the country.

The item subject to recall includes only “one-pound chubs containing ‘Bob Evans Italian Sausage’ with lot code XEN3663466 and a ‘USE/FRZ BY’ date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.”

The label of the recalled items.

FSIS

Officials noted that products subject to the recall will have the establishment number “EST.6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was discovered after the company notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products. No injuries or illness has been announced by officials.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” they noted. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

