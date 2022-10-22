Read full article on original website
Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003. He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.
3 hottest Knicks takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The New York Knicks had a big offseason after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Through two games so far this season, it’s looking like some of the changes the Knicks made could pay off in a big way throughout the season. It’s admittedly only a two game season, but getting...
The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
Kevin Durant has a powerful superteam, but Fadeaway World can still beat his team.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance
Kevin McHale said he would have rather faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1986 Finals, even though the Boston Celtics cruised past the Houston Rockets. The post Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Monty Williams, Chris Paul applaud NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologizing to Suns employees
LOS ANGELES – NBA commissioner Adam Silver was publicly criticized for only handing Robert Sarver a year suspension and $10-million fine as punishment for the findings in the 10-month investigation of the Phoenix Suns team owner. At the time last month, Silver said he couldn’t take the Suns away from Sarver and deemed the...
Jerry Jones Basically Confirms Throwing Heated F-Bomb At Robert Kraft
ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had a heated exchange during an NFL owners meeting in New York. On Friday, Jones basically confirmed the verbal dustup, which reportedly involved him telling Kraft, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” as the league’s owners voted 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin negotiations on a new contract with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook's Benching: 'We Don't Have Time for Feelings'
Point guard Russell Westbrook is again at center stage amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. Westbrook was benched for the final three possessions of Sunday’s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers – a game which dropped the Lakers to 0-3 on the young season. The 33-year-old shot 4-of-15 from the field, finishing with ten points, six rebounds, and six assists.
'Who Cares?' Knicks' Derrick Rose at Peace With Smaller Role
In Derrick Rose's prime, you'd miss him if you blinked, his MVP-worthy skills allowing him to tear through defenses with ease and earn numerous professional accolades at the start of his career. It's still hard to see Rose on the court as he sets forth on his 14th NBA campaign,...
Bryce Harper Sends Message, Powers Phillies To World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series. Philadelphia knocked off the San Diego Padres on Sunday, 4-3, to clinch the National League pennant and punch its ticket to the World Series, doing so behind the bat of 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of...
‘Very Disgusted’ Stephen A. Smith Destroys Yankees After ALCS Sweep
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his frustration Monday morning, mere hours after the Houston Astros eliminated the New York Yankees from the Major League Baseball postseason. The Yankees, winners of 99 games during the regular season, defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series but were clearly overmatched in the ALCS by the Astros, who completed a four-game sweep with a 6-5 win Sunday night in the Bronx.
NFL Trade Rumors: Former Patriot ‘Target Of Multiple Calls’
There reportedly is plenty of wide receiver talent available around the NFL as the league’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears. ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently reported that Kendrick Bourne, Chase Claypool and Denzel Mims all are expected to be on the trade block before the calendar flips to next month. And on Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added two more names to the list: Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy.
Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?
BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder. After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
