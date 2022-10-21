Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
timesnewspapers.com
“Harmony Garden” New To Laclede Groves
The community is invited to enjoy a new accessible outdoor musical garden at Laclede Groves. Named “Harmony Garden,” it includes four instruments that are all ADA accessible — rainbow chimes, calypso chimes and two sets of harmony flowers. The colorful instruments will add a pleasing component to the Chapel Garden of the historic 100-year-old Laclede Groves Chapel.
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood’s Colorful Queen Of Vintage Clothing
For her entire adult life, Kirkwood’s Carol Ann Miller has been modeling vintage fashion for historical societies, tours, museums and businesses. Miller, 82, collects authentic clothing and accessories from the 1800s to the mid-1900s for her “Fashions of the Past” program, donning the outfits herself at shows or helping guests dress up themselves.
Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race takes place today
The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race featured runners dressed in their best Halloween costumes.
timesnewspapers.com
Grace Reed Celebrates 100 Years With A Party At Concordia House
“Grace needs to be the air we breathe, the atmosphere we live in, whether in church or in the home,” according to New York-based senior pastor Allen Snapp. Residents of Concordia House Apartments in Kirkwood live by this same decree, centered from leadership of their fellow neighbor and prayer warrior, Grace Reed, who turned 100 years old on Sept. 3, 2022.
timesnewspapers.com
Chasing A Reel Dream
When Robin Orvis was 7 years old, she told her parents she would live in Los Angeles, have a white sofa and win an Academy Award. She’s since achieved two of the three, and she’s well on her way to the third. After years pursuing other endeavors, the...
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood Stays Fit With Gary Ketcherside
For three decades, Kirkwood Community Center members have been staying fit, stretching and strengthening via signature “With Gary” classes. Kirkwood resident Gary Ketcherside is “the” Gary, known to his students as an inspiring exercise coach. The 75-year-old is also a certified Pilates instructor and licensed massage therapist.
timesnewspapers.com
Grant Approved For New Exhibit At Hawken House
The Webster Groves Historical Society recently announced it is the recipient of a $7,894 grant from the Missouri Humanities Council. The grant will help build and develop a new exhibit at the Historic Hawken House Museum on reconstruction and industrialization in the late 19th and 20th centuries. The exhibit will open in the spring of 2023.
timesnewspapers.com
Jane Goodall & The Primatologist Next Door
“I truly believe that only when head and heart work in harmony can we attain our true human potential.”. Those were among the words of Dr. Jane Goodall earlier this month when she spoke to an overflow crowd at Washington University. The 88-year-old renowned conservationist has spent her career observing the social interactions of chimpanzees and has learned much about the natural world, and our place in it. Her work is world famous, her message universal and her presence simply captivating. And while she speaks softly, her voice resonates with hope.
timesnewspapers.com
Deer Creek Trail May Link To Maplewood, St. Louis
A small portion of Webster’s Deer Creek trail could soon link three municipalities. Webster Groves city officials on Tuesday unanimously agreed to move forward with Great Rivers Greenway on a project to extend the trail from its current end point at Big Bend Boulevard to the River Des Peres Greenway, connecting Webster, Maplewood and the city of St. Louis.
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood High Principal Announces Retirement
Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades. Havener began his career in 1994 as a business...
timesnewspapers.com
World War II Pilot Pat Donovan Turns 100
A local World War II pilot of Torpedo Bomber Avenger aircrafts turned 100 years old on Oct. 18, 2022. Centenarian and Kirkwood resident Mabrey “Pat” Donovan celebrated his birthday with family and friends at Aberdeen Heights, the senior living community in Kirkwood where he resides. Observing this milestone...
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
KSDK
The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover
ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen. "I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer...
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022
Anybody can go to Johnnie Brock’s and buy a Batman outfit. But if you want to look apropos for 2022, we recommend going with something much harder to pull off: a St. Louis-specific Halloween costume. Some of these let you show off your inner snark. Others simply allow you to declare your love for all things St. Louis. Either way, you’ll make an indelible impression — and cement your place as someone who knows what’s up.
kdhx.org
'Your Lady Edie B' inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame
Congratulations to KDHX DJ 'Your Lady Edie B' who was recently inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame!. Edie Bee Anderson (a.k.a. Your Lady Edie B of R.S.V.P.) was recently awarded the National Black Radio Hall of Fame Original 13 of Black Radio Award. The National Black Radio...
timesnewspapers.com
Plenty Of Pumpkins At Kirkwood Farmers’ Market
Through October, Kirkwood Farmers’ Market has been transformed into a pumpkin patch and is open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 20 varieties of pumpkins,...
flovalleynews.com
Many Local Churches hosting Trunk-or-Treats
Florissant Elks 2316 annual Trunk-or-Treat, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Cross Keys Baptist Church Trunk-orTreat, 14255 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Saint Andrew United Methodist Church, 3975 US-67 (in Old Jamestown) will hold a Trunk-or-Treat...
timesnewspapers.com
Webster University Launches Minor In “Chess In Education”
Webster University, a national leader in collegiate chess competitions, now offers a “Chess in Education” minor degree within the School of Education. Focused on developing chess educators academically and professionally, the new degree program aims to bridge the access gap between K-12 chess education and professional pursuits. Webster University is one of only a few institutions of higher education in the world to offer an academic degree program in chess.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
