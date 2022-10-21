“I truly believe that only when head and heart work in harmony can we attain our true human potential.”. Those were among the words of Dr. Jane Goodall earlier this month when she spoke to an overflow crowd at Washington University. The 88-year-old renowned conservationist has spent her career observing the social interactions of chimpanzees and has learned much about the natural world, and our place in it. Her work is world famous, her message universal and her presence simply captivating. And while she speaks softly, her voice resonates with hope.

