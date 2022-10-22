Read full article on original website
Related
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets
In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
These Cities Have the Biggest Risk For a Housing Bubble in 2022
Across the globe, Toronto was the city with the highest risk of a housing bubble. But in the U.S., the city with the biggest risk wasn't New York.
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number of states and cities across the U.S.. And prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
When to expect the housing market downturn to conclude, according to Wells Fargo
Historically speaking, most U.S. recessions arrive after a period of rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. As the Fed raises interest rates to tame inflation, it begins to cause economic activity to contract. Of course, “Fed-induced recessions” usually start in the housing market. We’re already seeing it.
MySanAntonio
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
As home sales stall, sellers' fix-it punch list budget is 50% higher, data shows
As the housing market softens, would-be home buyers are no longer waiving that option that sellers make repairs, new data suggests.
The housing crisis continues: Cost of a long-term mortgage now tops 6.94% - the highest rate since 2002 - and it's leading to steep decline in home sales, experts say
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94 percent from 6.92 percent last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09 percent.
America’s Worst Real Estate Market
A recent analysis reveals that the most damaged real estate market is in New York.
REITs Have Been Wrecked This Year: Wall Street Loves 7 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Huge Dividends
All 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors are all down this year, with the exception of energy, which is up big. The rise in interest rates has weighed upon the market, but the removal of the Federal Reserve punchbowl is one of the biggest reasons for this year’s horrible stock market performance. Given the terrible print last week for the consumer and producer price indexes, another 75-basis-point increase is likely on the way in early November. While yet another obstacle, at least that increase will get us closer to the ultimate terminal rate for federal funds.
Unemployment figures, mortgage cold feet and more: Friday's 5 things to know
First full week of third-quarter earnings reports wrap up on Friday as Verizon, HCA Healthcare and American Express set to unveil figures
dallasexpress.com
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops Amid Real Estate Rut
Homebuilder activity is the latest area to feel the pain from the current headwinds in the real estate market. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), homebuilder sentiment declined in October for the 10th consecutive month amid a perfect storm of rising interest rates, supply chain issues around building materials, and falling home prices that took their toll on construction.
msn.com
The housing market will deteriorate more quickly as the impact of soaring mortgage rates hasn't been fully felt yet, Goldman Sachs says
The housing market will continue to slide in the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts said September existing homes sales data didn't fully capture the latest increase in mortgage rates. In a Thursday note, they said "we expect the deterioration in the housing market to reaccelerate in future prints."
Weed And Taxes: Why This Is One Of The Biggest Dilemmas Of Legalization
Legalizing marijuana is often cited as a way to mitigate fiscal deficits for states and countries. But after looking at data from the Canadian market, two bold economists dare to challenge this notion. While there are both social and health-related benefits of cannabis legalization, economists Ian Irvine and Miles Light...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0