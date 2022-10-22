Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
TMZ.com
Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by...
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz
The documentary series on the infamous Black Mafia Family produced by 50 Cent has premiered on Starz. The "BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" series provides a highly in-depth look at the brothers and how they crafted their drug trafficking empire that spanned from Detroit to Atlanta beginning in the 1980s. The post Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘No gray area.’ Jewish California lawmakers want Adidas to drop Kanye over antisemitism
Legislative Jewish Caucus members said the rapper “needs to be absolutely ostracized” after he repeatedly made antisemitic statements.
The Countdown: St. Louis incident becomes latest U.S. mass shooting
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with gun violence after a gunman shot and killed two people inside a St. Louis-area school.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Ft. Nicki Minaj & Yeat
NBA YoungBoy blessed fans with his sixth project of the year, dropping his new mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat. YB took to Instagram to share the cover art and tracksuit...
Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, NBA YoungBoy, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases
Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. —More from VIBE.comFrench Montana Honored For Raising $226 Million For Uganda HealthcareSnoop Dogg Launches Death Row Records Wine BrandArmani Caesar And Kodak Black Live Luxe In "Diana" Music Video Snoop Dogg – I Still Got This Snoop Dogg may have recently crossed the half-century mark of living and has surpassed three decades,...
Essence
“Without Domestic Work, This Country Would Not Function”
Hillary Holley, Executive Director of Care in Action, speaks candidly about the midterms and empowering women of color domestic workers who are often overlooked. With so many issues and interests dividing this nation, it is important that Americans know if they are registered to vote as they head to the polls. No one knows this better than Hillary Holley, executive director of Care in Action, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group fighting for dignity and fairness for domestic workers nationally and people of color locally in Georgia.
Review: Hip-hop's travels, from Queens to L.A. to Houston, get their due in an oral history
Jonathan Abrams' 'The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop,' goes beyond New York's marquee names to chart the growth of a national movement.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Breaks New Ground, Earns 100M RIAA-Certified Units
Cardi B has hit a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million RIAA-Certified units sold. According to Chart Data, the certification includes albums, singles, and guest appearances that the Bronx rapper has amassed in her remarkable, award-winning career. With over 54 million digital sales, she’s the highest-selling female rapper to date.
bodyslam.net
XPW Referee Cuts Racist Promo While Promoting MAGA
Someone doesn’t get the message. While former United States President Donald Trump remains in the media, none of the recent reports regarding the former pro wrestling enthusiast and WWE Hall Of Famer have been good. However, that has not stopped his supporters and at a XPW event over the weekend, we saw the debut of a gimmick that fell flat, with many criticising the racist terms used. You can watch the video below. Any of our Latin American followers be warned, the video is racist in nature.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Confirms He Bought French Montana A Fake Hublot Watch
Akon recently explained how he ended up gifting French Montana a fake watch. Akon confirmed that he bought French Montana a fake Hublot watch while appearing on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, earlier this week. The iconic singer explained that he didn’t do so intentionally. “He was happy,...
