Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waer.org
Syracuse continues to fight lead poisoning during national prevention week
More than 90% of homes in Syracuse built before 1980 have lead-based paint, leading to ongoing problems in the city. In 2020, lead poisoning disproportionately impacted 12% of Black children versus 6% of white children. As National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week begins Sunday, a Central New York group is raising awareness for the lasting harm experienced by children who get lead poisoning at a young age.
waer.org
City of Syracuse looks to restart dialogues between the community and police
The City of Syracuse is looking to partner with InterFaith Works to restart a series of police-community dialogues next year. It’s the latest effort to provide a bridge between officers and the residents they serve. These dialogues have been taking place on and off with Syracuse Police and other...
localsyr.com
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
Former F-M student spreads mental health message
MANLIUS, N.Y. and TAMPA, Fla. — Since this past spring, a student-athlete hailing from Manlius has been raising awareness for mental health on her college campus down south. Juliette Vick, a senior member of the University of Tampa rowing team, was responsible for bringing the educational program for nonprofit Morgan’s Message to the private Florida school.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
ithaca.com
Attorney General James Takes Action Against Central New York Ski Resorts for Unfair and Illegal Practices
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today took two actions to stop unlawful and monopolistic business practices by ski resort operators in Central New York. Attorney General James is suing Intermountain Management (Intermountain) for buying its main competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, then shutting it down to direct skiers to its own ski mountains. In addition, Attorney General James today ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Greek Peak Mountain (Greek Peak), John H. Meier, and Intermountain that prohibited Mr. Meier from competing with Intermountain or hiring any of its employees. As a result of a settlement with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), Mr. Meier is required to pay $195,000 to the state and will cooperate with the litigation against Intermountain.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Acting superintendent steps in for Utica schools
Brian Nolan has 38 years of experience in the education field in both teaching and leadership roles, mostly in the Syracuse City School District. Now he’s coming out of what he calls his “partial retirement” and heading east. Nolan is overseeing the Utica City School District after...
foodcontessa.com
Ten People Were Hospitalised in an October 21 Update From the Health Department on Covid-19 Cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says that there have been a total of 24,847 positive cases, which is 17 more than on Thursday, and that 1,946,567 tests have been done. They also report 7 new good self-test results, which brings the total number of good self-test results sent through their online portal to 4,007.
'Miracles still do exist' – Bridgeport pastor receives kidney donation from longtime parishioner
A Bridgeport pastor is thankful for his parishioner for giving him the gift of life.
rew-online.com
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
waer.org
Onondaga County exec to kick off Micron town hall series
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Monday will host the first in a series of town hall meetings regarding Micron’s commitment to invest $100 billion for a semiconductor plant. Following the Oct. 4 announcement that Micron will move into the Town of Clay, McMahon promised to hold public meetings...
WKTV
Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday. Confidata will also be there to shred up to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
localsyr.com
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
Comments / 1