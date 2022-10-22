ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Oh don’t worry though. Our wonderful state DFS will put the poor kid right back with them.

loud1033.com

Parents arrested after driving with guns, drugs in car with kids

BATESVILLE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two people were arrested Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with their four children in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville...
BATESVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana man sentenced to 5 years in prison on Jan. 6 charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was sentenced last week to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Mark Mazza, 57, of Shelbyville, Indiana, pleaded guilty in June to carrying a loaded gun on the Capitol grounds and assaulting police.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Local pharmacy break-in under investigation

— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, Oct. 25, 2022

The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man hit and killed in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a car hit him in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. The incident was reported around 8:45 PM as the man was crossing the street. Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the man died from his injuries at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE

