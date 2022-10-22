Read full article on original website
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
JAMES L. 'JIMMY' BERNAUER
James L. Bernauer, affectionately known as Jimmy, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 23, 2022. Jimmy worked the majority of his life for Mobil Oil Corp. retiring after 42 years of service. Jimmy was very active in public service, serving as St. Mary Parish Civil Defense Director for 47 years, being appointed by Gov. Earl Long. He also served as a Councilman for the City of Patterson for 28 years as well as serving as Mayor of Patterson for 12 years. During his service to the Patterson Community, he was instrumental in securing grants for the city, including funds to construct the new City Hall, Police Department, Jail, and Fire Substation south of Hwy 90. In 1992 Jimmy was presented with the American Legion Post 242 Russell Breaux Citizen of the Year Award.
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
KAREN BOURGEOIS HEBERT
Karen Bourgeois Hebert, 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She is survived by a daughter, Christen Brown of Morgan City; a brother, Robert Bourgeois of Morgan City; two sisters, Denise Davis of Norman, Oklahoma and Cheryl Johnson of Anchorage, Alaska; and a granddaughter.
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
UPDATED: Three killed in two local highways crashes
Three people died in two traffic crashes Sunday, one on the La. 182 bridge and two in the Stephensville area. The fatal crash on the Long-Allen Bridge happened shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. The preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified male was driving a...
St. Mary Parish Crash Claims the Life of a Man
A man died in a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish.
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
“They will forever be in our hearts,” 46 years since the George Prince Ferry disaster
On October 20, 1976, 77 lives were lost after a crash on the Mississippi River.
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church
For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire
ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant is closed while firefighters work to put out a pasture fire. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said LA 22 is closed at Alex Reine Road while crews respond to the nearby fire. Residents are told to expect heavy delays and to avoid...
Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 21. The suspect, John Tyson, 37, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, authorities added. Arrest documents show the shooting happened...
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche
The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
