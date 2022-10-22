James L. Bernauer, affectionately known as Jimmy, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 23, 2022. Jimmy worked the majority of his life for Mobil Oil Corp. retiring after 42 years of service. Jimmy was very active in public service, serving as St. Mary Parish Civil Defense Director for 47 years, being appointed by Gov. Earl Long. He also served as a Councilman for the City of Patterson for 28 years as well as serving as Mayor of Patterson for 12 years. During his service to the Patterson Community, he was instrumental in securing grants for the city, including funds to construct the new City Hall, Police Department, Jail, and Fire Substation south of Hwy 90. In 1992 Jimmy was presented with the American Legion Post 242 Russell Breaux Citizen of the Year Award.

