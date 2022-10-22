Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Brett Brown Returns to Philadelphia as Sixers Look for First Win
Saturday night will be a special one at Penn Medicine Court at The Center as their former head coach Brett Brown will be back in the building for the first time since being dismissed as the teams head coach after the 2019-2000 season. Brown roamed the Sixers sideline through "the...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
Denver Nuggets defeat Golden State Warriors without Jamal Murray behind big nights from Nikola Jokic, Bruce Brown
One demon was exorcised Friday in San Francisco, while another lingers. The Nuggets beat the Warriors, which eliminated the Nuggets in five games in the first-round of last year’s playoffs, 128-123, but Denver opted to sit Jamal Murray, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the Chase Center court last April, for Denver’s first matchup with the defending champions.
Usman Garuba coming off Rockets' bench on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Garuba drew a spot start Saturday night in place of the injured Bruno Fernando. While Fernando is expected to be out "a while," the lineup will be shaken up once again Monday. Veteran wing Eric Gordon is returning to the court after missing one game due to groin injury management, and as a result, Garuba will head back to a bench role.
Christian Koloko starting for Raptors Monday in place of injured Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Koloko has come off the bench to start his NBA career. However, Scottie Barnes was ruled out for Monday's contest a short while ago due to a sprained ankle. As a result, it is time for the Arizona product to make his first ever start.
Dillon Brooks (thigh) active, starting for Grizzlies Monday; John Konchar to bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooks' 2022-23 campaign started on the sidelines due to a sore thigh. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to make his season debut. He'll also immediately start, sending John Konchar back to a bench role.
Scottie Barnes (ankle) ruled out for Raptors Monday night
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes is dealing with a sprained right ankle, suffered Saturday night when he left early and did not return. Now, the team has decided to hold the talented youngster out of action to kick off the new week. Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa should see more opportunities as long as Barnes is sidelined.
Marcus Morris (personal) ruled out Tuesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morris is being listed out due to undisclosed personal reasons. It's unclear how long the veteran will remain sidelined, but at the very least, he will be out of action for Tuesday's contest. Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington will likely see added work as a result of Morris' absence.
Josh Giddey (ankle) won't play Tuesday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey left Sunday's contest early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action entirely for Tuesday night's game. Aaron Wiggins could enter the starting lineup on the wing.
76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pacers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
Alperen Sengun (illness) out for Rockets Monday
The Houston Rockets have ruled out Alperen Sengun for their Monday night game against the Utah Jazz. Sengun was questionable heading into the game with a non-COVID illness, but wasn't feeling well enough to suit up. The 20-year-old center has averaged 24 minutes per game so far in his second season in the league.
This Heat-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram placed back in concussion protocol
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ingram suffered the concussion in Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz and Pelicans head coach Willie Green previously said Ingram is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Zion Williamson (hip) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters on Tuesday. Trey Murphy will be a candidate to replace Ingram in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes off the bench for Devonte' Graham, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado. Garrett Temple might even be able to crack the rotation. Murphy started the second half in place of Ingram on Sunday and finished the game with 16 points (6-for-11 field goals, 3-of-4 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, and an assist in 40 minutes.
Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
