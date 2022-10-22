ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
ROSENBERG, TX
Fox News

Fox News

845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy