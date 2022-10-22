Read full article on original website
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is filing a complaint against the state this week alleging that his office is being defunded nearly $989,000.
17 year-old charged with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
Texas girl, 2, missing and father charged with killing common-law wife: ‘Time’s not on our side’
A Texas girl is missing and her father has been charged with killing his common-law wife, Houston police said.
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
59-year-old man found shot in the head after his car crashed into pillar in SE Houston, police say
Houston police said it didn't seem like the crash had anything to do with the 59-year-old man's injuries and are still investigating where he may have been shot.
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
