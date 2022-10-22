Read full article on original website
Ken Shaver
2d ago
A moron that has absolutely no clue about how the people of the United States are being crushed by his political way
Reply(1)
6
Related
Biden’s lies and outright fabrications are constantly dismissed, downplayed and softened by media
A New York Times report that referred to President Biden’s fabrications and lies as "folklore" with "factual edges shaved off" proves the media gives him a pass.
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction
Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son
Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: 'They shut down' opposing views
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined the Democratic Party exodus, emboldening the voices of other former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica and Rosa Arellano, who urged others to walk away on Wednesday's"Fox & Friends First." "You've got to understand Tulsi's background. She served our country in the military, she...
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll
A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Psaki says if media don’t cover, Hunter Biden isn’t news
This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows the ridiculous spin liberal flacks are eager to use to deflate the Hunter Biden scandal story as the midterm elections near. In focus this week is former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the Hunter Biden story is a big zero since she hasn’t seen it show up on the front pages of many of the nation’s newspapers.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Fox News
845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3