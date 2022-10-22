ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Saga of last US slave ship finds life in 'Descendant' doc

By The Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3r6i_0iiPGS2Q00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In the murky waters of an Alabama river, diver Kamau Sadiki said he had to pause before entering the last known slave ship to the United States, where 110 people were confined in hellish conditions.

"You feel the reverberation, the pain and suffering, and the screams and the hollering," said Sadiki, a diver who works with the Smithsonian Slave Wrecks Project. "We do this work to understand the science and archeology and collect all the data we can to help tell the story. But there's another whole dimension here that we need to connect with."

The documentary "Descendant" retells this once-submerged history, intertwining the 2019 discovery of the ship Clotilda with the stories of the descendants of the 110 people aboard. Along the way, it raises questions about the legacy of slavery and what justice would look like 162 years after the ship's voyage.

In 1860 — decades after the United States had banned the importation of slaves — the Clotilda illegally transported 110 people from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile, Alabama. With Southern plantation owners demanding slaves for their cotton fields, Alabama plantation owner Timothy Meaher made a bet that he could bring a shipload of Africans across the Atlantic. The ship was later scuttled to conceal evidence of the the crime.

Slavery ended five years after the arrival of the Clotilda captives. They saved money to start an community that came to be called Africatown. Some of their descendants continue to live there in the historical hamlet deeply tied to its heritage but now surrounded by heavy industry in south Alabama.

Director Margaret Brown said she hopes viewers walk away with "a little bit of history rewritten for them, and they're emotionally moved by the resilience of this community."

"This is a community that has been telling the story, to mostly pass down through generations, for 160 years to keep this history alive."

In the film, descendants discuss their family's effort to not let the Clotilda fade into history, showing home videos of relatives recounting the story to younger generations. Some read from "Barracoon," the posthumously published 1931 manuscript in which former Clotilda captive Cudjo Lewis recounted his story in an interview with author Zora Neale Hurston.

The documentary also puts a focus on environmental challenges surrounding Africatown, with subjects discussing pollution and cancer rates. In wrestling with the economic legacy of slavery, one scene shows a descendant reading Lewis' words while sitting in an antebellum mansion. While the Meaher family did not participate in the film, their name is shown dotting local landmarks. Another scene focuses on the buzz created by the discovery of the ship, raising questions about who will benefit from the discovery.

"I don't want the momentum of the story to just be focused on the ship. It's not all about that ship," descendant Joycelyn Davis says in one scene.

Brown, who is white, was born and raised in Mobile. The story of the Clotilda was kept alive by descendants, but was not taught in any history books when she was a child.

Sadiki said he hopes the story, "becomes part of every history book in this country" despite the "efforts being made to remove these these sorts of stories from our consciousness."

"We really have to get past that shame and silence. What I hope the movie does is insert, not only back in our memory, but back into the curriculum of this nation, the story of the Clotilda," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama father charged with murdering own son

An Alabama man has been charged with murder after police say he shot his own son who later died. John Barnickle, 66, was arrested after Mobile police said he shot and killed Joshua Barnickle, 37, during what police said was reportedly a domestic dispute. Police were called to a shooting...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Police: Alabama homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly shoots brother Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy