ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Concord, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Monte Vista High School - Danville football team will have a game with De La Salle High School on October 21, 2022, 18:45:00.

Monte Vista High School - Danville
De La Salle High School
October 21, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is done. Out of the many games that were played in our area, here are some plays that stood out during week nine. Three plays from week nine that are up for top play of the week is a bobbling catch […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright

SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football recap for week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region. In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

College Football Game Postponed After Player's Tragic Death

On Saturday afternoon, a college football game was officially postponed following the tragic death of a player. Camdan McWright, a freshman on the San Jose State football team, passed away earlier this week. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a school bus.
SAN JOSE, CA
E! News

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

The San Jose State Spartans are mourning one of their own. On Oct. 21, San Jose State University announced that Camdan McWright, a running back for the school's football team, has died at the age of 18 in a "tragic accident," according to a statement from the school. "We lost...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s

Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
PLEASANTON, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Concord (CA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Concord, CA?. Todos Santos was founded in 1869 and renamed Concord by well-known Californian ranchero Don Salvio Pacheco II. Concord lies in Contra Costa County in the center of California. As of 2019, 129,295 people called it home, making...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested for teen missing for nearly 2 years

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento City Unified School District employee has been arrested in connection to a Rancho Cordova teen that was missing for almost two years.According to the SCUSD, on Oct. 20, Rancho Cordova Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to a teen that was reported missing on Jun. 9, 2020.Olivares is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.The teen, who was 15 at the time he was reported missing, went missing from his Rancho Cordova home on Jun. 20. An extensive search was conducted, but police could not locate him.On Mar. 11, 2022, almost two years later,...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oct. 9-15: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between October 9-15 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. Burglary Suspect in Custody After Chased Down by Lumpy’s Diner Owner. Victor Malaki, 28, was taken into custody after breaking into Lumpy’s...
ANTIOCH, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy