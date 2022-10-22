Read full article on original website
Falcons avenge loss to Eagles, win in four sets
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bowling Green State University volleyball picked up a 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. A late 6-0 run in the fourth set was able to swing the score and the match in favor of the Falcons. The win moves the Falcons to 14-8 on the season; they are 9-2 within the Mid-American Conference.
Falcons 3-1 in the MAC after downing Chippewas, 34-18
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Bowling Green State University senior quarterback Matt McDonald completed nearly 86 percent of his passes Saturday, and that’s a recipe for a victory. The Falcons’ defense also came up big as BGSU picked up a 34-18 win at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon at...
Royals down Bulldogs; will host playoff game
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood clinched a first round Division V home playoff game by defeating Northern Buckeye Conference foe Rossford, 39-15, Friday. The Royals finish the season 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the NBC, while Rossford closes the season 4-6 and 3-4, but will not make the playoffs this year.
Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0
TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
Lake falls, 2-1, on PK in final minutes
MILLBURY — Maumee junior forward Ava Leonard found the back of the net on a penalty kick with 3:13 remaining to give the Panthers a 2-1 Division II tournament win over Lake Saturday at Lake Community Stadium. Leonard was awarded the PK after the Flyers were whistled for a...
Here are the first-round playoff matchups for high school football teams in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The MHSAA released its playoff brackets for the high school football postseason on Sunday and teams from around the Jackson area now know where they are headed and who they will face this week. For the full state-wide bracket, click here. DIVISION 3. Western at Jackson. The Vikings...
Jackets down Panthers, claim NLL title
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg’s 51-21 win over rival Maumee Friday in the final Northern Lakes League episode of the Ding-Dong Bell rivalry guarantees the Yellow Jackets an outright conference championship. The Yellow Jackets finish the regular season 9-1 and a perfect 7-0 in the NLL and will host a...
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
See more than 40 photos of Lincoln football’s big win over Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Lincoln fired on all cylinders in a 27-14 victory over Ypsilanti at home on Friday, Oct. 21. Lincoln’s defense was especially impressive as they held the Ypsilanti Grizzlies to a scoreless first three quarters. Lincoln was led by senior quarterback Trey Richey, with two rushing touchdowns...
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
After a week off, the Michigan Wolverines are back in action and the week beings with head coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference. This week, Michigan hosts in-state rival Michigan State in prime time (7:30 ET, ABC). ...
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
