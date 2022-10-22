ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Falcons avenge loss to Eagles, win in four sets

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bowling Green State University volleyball picked up a 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. A late 6-0 run in the fourth set was able to swing the score and the match in favor of the Falcons. The win moves the Falcons to 14-8 on the season; they are 9-2 within the Mid-American Conference.
Falcons 3-1 in the MAC after downing Chippewas, 34-18

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Bowling Green State University senior quarterback Matt McDonald completed nearly 86 percent of his passes Saturday, and that’s a recipe for a victory. The Falcons’ defense also came up big as BGSU picked up a 34-18 win at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon at...
Royals down Bulldogs; will host playoff game

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood clinched a first round Division V home playoff game by defeating Northern Buckeye Conference foe Rossford, 39-15, Friday. The Royals finish the season 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the NBC, while Rossford closes the season 4-6 and 3-4, but will not make the playoffs this year.
Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0

TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
Lake falls, 2-1, on PK in final minutes

MILLBURY — Maumee junior forward Ava Leonard found the back of the net on a penalty kick with 3:13 remaining to give the Panthers a 2-1 Division II tournament win over Lake Saturday at Lake Community Stadium. Leonard was awarded the PK after the Flyers were whistled for a...
Jackets down Panthers, claim NLL title

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg’s 51-21 win over rival Maumee Friday in the final Northern Lakes League episode of the Ding-Dong Bell rivalry guarantees the Yellow Jackets an outright conference championship. The Yellow Jackets finish the regular season 9-1 and a perfect 7-0 in the NLL and will host a...
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors

COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
