Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Inclusive Halloween fun
Victor, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on family-friendly, accessible Halloween fun!. On Sunday, October 23, Al Sigl Community of Agencies is hosting an accessible Halloween event at Eastview Mall. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and will be free but pre-registration strongly encouraged. Many costumes will be on...
13 WHAM
MitoAction hosts fourth annual Energy Walk at Greece Canal Park
Greece, N.Y. — MitoAction hosted an Energy Walk and 5k along with Stacy Meyers and her family on Sunday at Greece Canal Park. This was the fourth annual Energy Walk in Rochester for a cause near to Stacy’s heart. In 2019, Stacy went to MitoAction asking if there...
13 WHAM
Parents using new alternatives to keep their kids safe during Halloween
Rochester, N.Y. — As Halloween creeps closer, parents in Rochester are looking for ways for their young trick-or-treaters to enjoy the holiday - with a focus on treats, not tricks. With Halloween just over a week away, some parents are growing concerned about letting their children go out and...
13 WHAM
Honor Flight Rochester's commitment to serving veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — It's been said that sometimes, we haven't celebrated veterans in a way that we perhaps should. Honor Flight Rochester is a non-profit group aiming to change that, one mission at a time. "When we came back, we were not honored," navy veteran Stewart Van Buren says,...
13 WHAM
Pet Costume Contest held at CountryMax in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — CountryMax held its live Halloween Pet Costume Contest at their Henrietta location on Saturday. The event was hosted by Terry Clifford from the WBEE-BEE Morning Coffee Club. This year’s contest also featured a lineup of familiar, pet-friendly celebrities at the judging table. Pauly Guglielmo, owner...
13 WHAM
Rochester Elks Lodge hosts annual 'Trunk-or-Treat' event
Henrietta, N.Y. — Rochester Elks Lodge #24 hosted its annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event for community children on Saturday. The free event aimed to provide families with a safe alternative to traditional Halloween door-to-door trick-or-treating. Rochester Elks Lodge members decorated their cars in Halloween themes and offered individual ‘grab...
13 WHAM
Foodlink Fall Festival returns to community farm
Rochester, N.Y. — Foodlink hosted its inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday at its community farm on Lexington Avenue. The event was for the conclusion of the growing season for the farm, which serves as a community garden for local residents. Foodlink also utilizes part of the farm as commercial...
13 WHAM
Celebrating a more inclusive community with the Arc of Monroe
Rochester, N.Y. — A toast to the Arc of Monroe, a non-profit dedicated to creating a more inclusive Rochester community. The annual event raises funds and recognizes key contributors for the arc. The organization has been providing critical support services to people with disabilities in the area for the...
13 WHAM
Warm late October weather
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If the weather has seemed unusually mild to you recently, you're right! The normal high temperature this time of the year in Rochester is 58 degrees. Looking back at our weekend weather, Saturday reached 72 degrees and Sunday reached 71 degrees in the afternoon. The high...
13 WHAM
Golisano Children's Hospital's annual Gala returns after two-year pause
Rochester, N.Y. — The Golisano Children's Hospital hosted their 36th annual Gala on Saturday. Hundreds of advocates gathered for Golisano's premier fundraising event, celebrating the hospital's impact on the local community. It marked the first gala since 2019 and aims to support the advancement of its support services to...
13 WHAM
St. Joseph School celebrates Grandparents Day
Rochester, N.Y. — St. Joseph School in Penfield welcomed more than 200 grandparents back to class on Friday for its annual Grandparents Day Celebration. They spent part of the morning attending class with their grandchildren working on a special art project. Families also celebrated mass as an entire school...
13 WHAM
RBTL warns of 'Hamilton' ticket fraud
Rochester, N.Y. — Ahead of the return of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton to town next week, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League is warning about fraudulent ticket sales. The show will take the stage at the Auditorium Theatre Nov. 1-13. Orchestra seats start at $99 and balcony seats start at $49.
13 WHAM
Early voting to open this weekend in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — Election Day is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voters will be able to get to the polls ahead of time. Early voting will begin Saturday, Oct. 29 in Monroe County, running through Sunday, Nov. 6. Any eligible voter may visit any of these 14 locations:
13 WHAM
Concerns growing around the sale of city-owned parking garages in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Parking in the City of Rochester could be changing soon. Two city-owned parking garages are about to be put up for sale to private owners. The two garages, both located in downtown Rochester, that are up for sale, are the Court Street and Washington Square Garages. One of the big reasons for the sale is revenue.
13 WHAM
Webster CSD investigating alleged picture of students in blackface
Webster, N.Y. — The Webster Central School District is looking into an incident, allegedly stemming from the homecoming football game at Webster Thomas last week. The district says it is investigating after a picture of three students that were allegedly in blackface and wearing Webster sports gear began circulating on social media.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man stabbed at rooming house on Schwartz Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's southwest side early Monday morning. Police say just before 1 o'clock, a 35-year-old-man was stabbed at least once in the upper body at a rooming house near Schwartz and Shelter Streets. The victim was taken to Strong...
13 WHAM
Remaining mild for the first half of the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - More mild weather is in store for us. Through Wednesday, temperatures will remain well above average. Today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine for much of the day. But there will be more cloud cover close by. Clouds will linger for much of the day through central New York, but some clearing will remain in place closer to Rochester. Highs today will range near 70 degrees.
13 WHAM
Ashton jury deliberations pause for weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Jury deliberations in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students, are on pause for the weekend. Jurors asked for their third and fourth readback requests Friday, listening back to testimony from one student who said...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man shot on Weld Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating a shooting on the city's east side Sunday evening. Police say they responded to Weld Street around 6:15 p.m. for the report of shots fired into a residence. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, including gunshots into a residence nearby, which...
13 WHAM
Crews investigating three-alarm fire at farm in Genesee County
Bethany, N.Y. — Units are investigating a massive three-alarm fire in Genesee County on Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in the town of Bethany for the report of a barn fire. According to the Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it's believed the fire started...
Comments / 0