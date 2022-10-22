ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown

West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Batavian

Batavia finishes regular season undefeated vs. Newark on senior day

In a season in which no opponent has even come close to beating Batavia, for the fourth time in seven games the Blue Devils held a challenger to fewer than seven points. This time it was Newark/Marion that Batavia dominated for a convincing 54-6 win. Scoring:. Ja'vin McFollins 30-yard pass...
BATAVIA, NY
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic

Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
HACKENSACK, NJ
