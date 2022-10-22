Read full article on original website
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Montclair High School cross country brings home a pair of Essex County team titles
Montclair High School boys and girls cross country teams lived up to their reputation and took home the team titles at the Essex County Championships on Friday, Oct. 21 at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The Mounties boys and girls had won the Super Essex Conference American Division title the...
Waldwick takes Hasbrouck Heights - Girls soccer - Bergen County Invitational - Final
Abby Incorvaia led with two goals as Waldwick defeated Hasbrouck Heights, 7-3, in the final round of the Bergen County Invitational at River Dell. Ava Incorvaia and Kyra Rahulatharan each added a goal and an assist for Waldwick (17-2), which has won six games in a row. Ella Eitner, Jenna...
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Newark, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Newark. The Columbia High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Thomas Edison Energy Smart Charter School volleyball team will have a game with St. Benedict's Prep on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
The Batavian
Batavia finishes regular season undefeated vs. Newark on senior day
In a season in which no opponent has even come close to beating Batavia, for the fourth time in seven games the Blue Devils held a challenger to fewer than seven points. This time it was Newark/Marion that Batavia dominated for a convincing 54-6 win. Scoring:. Ja'vin McFollins 30-yard pass...
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team projected to visit Clifton in sectional playoff quarterfinals in rematch of last year’s regional final
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team, under first-year head coach John Jacob, seeks to win state sectional and regional championships for the second year in a row. The Jaguars are projected to be the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 24
Each squad is having a solid campaign this fall. Both programs are coming off tough losses in their respective county tournaments and are looking to get back on track in a strong Skyland matchup ahead of the state tournament.
Cross-country: Monroe sweeps Greater Middlesex Conference team titles (PHOTOS)
Amelia Artz won the girls race to lead Monroe to a sweep of the team titles, while Akshay Vadul took the boys title for Edison at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships at Thompson Park in Monroe. Artz prevailed in 19:29, with Grace Best of J.P. Stevens second in 19:48 and...
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic
Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Bosch, Woodbridge take down Sayreville in potential playoff clincher
Having seen several late leads disappear and other small fourth quarter deficits inflate, Woodbridge football could’ve had its playoff spot sealed long before they suited up for their regular season finale against Sayreville on Friday. The Barrons cannot change the past, so they instead rose to the occasion in...
COMMIT: Illinois lands three-star New Jersey DB Saboor Karriem
At one point, it looked like Duke had the edge for West Orange (N.J.) High defensive back Saboor Karriem. Syracuse also was in a good spot at one time, as was Northwestern and Boston College. But all along, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Karriem had Illinois in the back of his mind,...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
