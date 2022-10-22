Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO