Bordentown, NJ

Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap

Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Millville over Atlantic Tech- Boys soccer recap

Shaun McCarthy scored four goals with an assist to lead Millville to a 5-0 win over Atlantic Tech in Millville. Jesiah Cruz had a goal and an assist for Millville (10-5-1), which led, 4-0 at halftime. Matthew Sooy made six saves to earn the shutout. Atlantic Tech fell to 4-10-1...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
WOODBURY, NJ
Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Riverside defeats Doane Academy - Boys soccer recap

Gustavo Bonfim’s hat trick helped lift Riverside past Doane Academy 5-2 in Riverside. Riverside (13-3) took a 3-1 lead in the second half before Fawaz Somoye’s goal cut Doane Academy’s deficit down to one. However, Bonfim answered back for the Rams with back-to-back scores. James Alverracin tallied...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap

Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
PITMAN, NJ
Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap

Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
VINELAND, NJ
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap

Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cranford over Union - Field hockey recap

Abby Gorman led with two goals while Sofia Lijo added a goal and an assist as Cranford won at home, 4-0, over Union. Audrey McMahon scored while Lillian Costello dished two assists for Cranford (8-8-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Lily Goodwin received the shutout with one...
CRANFORD, NJ
Hawthorne defeats Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Sabrina DiFilippo had a goal and an assist to lead Hawthorne past Eastern Christian 3-1 in North Haledon. Hawthorne (12-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before each team traded a goal in the second half. Sydney Hansen and Olivia Passero also scored while Sofia Sancho and Ava Martinello combined for nine saves.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
No. 19 Chatham over Morristown - Field hockey recap

Mia Sciacchitano, Kitty Garrett and Sophia Claps each found the net as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Morristown. Chatham (12-1-1) scored a goal in each of the second, third and fourth periods. Morristown is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
CHATHAM, NJ
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal, Lacey Fasouletos and Isabel Maher each found the net as Pompton Lakes won on the road, 3-0, over Wayne Valley. Bridget Leahy stopped seven shots to receive the shutout for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Wayne Valley is now 9-6-1. The N.J....
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap

Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
