Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Millville over Atlantic Tech- Boys soccer recap
Shaun McCarthy scored four goals with an assist to lead Millville to a 5-0 win over Atlantic Tech in Millville. Jesiah Cruz had a goal and an assist for Millville (10-5-1), which led, 4-0 at halftime. Matthew Sooy made six saves to earn the shutout. Atlantic Tech fell to 4-10-1...
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
Field hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic blanks No. 13 Eastern for 9th shutout (PHOTOS)
Senior Jacki Connolly and junior Reagan Stauts each scored a goal in the second half to lead Camden Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 13th-ranked Eastern in Cherry Hill. Junior Erin Houlihan assisted on Connolly’s goal for Camden Catholic (15-1), which earned its...
Riverside defeats Doane Academy - Boys soccer recap
Gustavo Bonfim’s hat trick helped lift Riverside past Doane Academy 5-2 in Riverside. Riverside (13-3) took a 3-1 lead in the second half before Fawaz Somoye’s goal cut Doane Academy’s deficit down to one. However, Bonfim answered back for the Rams with back-to-back scores. James Alverracin tallied...
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap
Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Cranford over Union - Field hockey recap
Abby Gorman led with two goals while Sofia Lijo added a goal and an assist as Cranford won at home, 4-0, over Union. Audrey McMahon scored while Lillian Costello dished two assists for Cranford (8-8-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Lily Goodwin received the shutout with one...
Hawthorne defeats Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Sabrina DiFilippo had a goal and an assist to lead Hawthorne past Eastern Christian 3-1 in North Haledon. Hawthorne (12-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before each team traded a goal in the second half. Sydney Hansen and Olivia Passero also scored while Sofia Sancho and Ava Martinello combined for nine saves.
No. 19 Chatham over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Mia Sciacchitano, Kitty Garrett and Sophia Claps each found the net as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Morristown. Chatham (12-1-1) scored a goal in each of the second, third and fourth periods. Morristown is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal, Lacey Fasouletos and Isabel Maher each found the net as Pompton Lakes won on the road, 3-0, over Wayne Valley. Bridget Leahy stopped seven shots to receive the shutout for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Wayne Valley is now 9-6-1. The N.J....
Field hockey: Red Bank Catholic tops Henry Hudson to win 3 of its last 4 games
Junior Ellie Kopec and senior Amelia Drechsler each scored twice to lift Red Bank Catholic to a 4-1 win over Henry Hudson in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham put up three assists for Red Bank Catholic (7-6-1), which won three of its last four games. Senior goalie Bella Hurta made three saves.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
