Nehalem, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway

Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeily moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change

The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OCEANSIDE Incorporation Conversation – The last word

It was a little more than a year ago that the ONA Board introduced the topic of incorporation to Oceansiders as an alternative to continuing under the governance of the Tillamook County Commissioners. At that time, we stated: “Our sole goal is to foster an informed and robust community conversation about how to prepare for Oceanside‘s second hundred years!” Wherever they stand, few could deny that we achieved that goal – although “robust” may putting it mildly. Now the ballots are arriving in our mailboxes, and Oceansiders will have the final word in choosing our future.
OCEANSIDE, OR
beachconnection.net

Historical Gravesite's Mystery Focus of N. Oregon Coast Presentation

October 27 begins the season for History & Hops on the north Oregon coast, with the presentation series in Seaside kicking off on October 27. History & Hops is hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. These events are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
SEASIDE, OR
WWEEK

How WW’s Newsroom Reached Some Difficult Endorsement Decisions

Endorsement season is overwhelming, right? My kid went to open up a Daniel Tiger video on YouTube and an aggressively terrifying Christine Drazan attack ad threatening all Oregonians’ right to abortion blasted in his face. Yes, I get how ads work (and also facts), but this is a particularly...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats

As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Joe Kent Campaign Violates Host Rules of Saturday Debate in Vancouver

After a debate in Vancouver on Saturday hosted by the League of Women Voters, the organization says the Joe Kent campaign has violated the rules after agreeing to them prior to the televised event. The campaigns of both Kent and opponent Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agreed in advance not...
VANCOUVER, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER’S QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES: City of Oceanside (proposed) City Council

It’s election time – and in Tillamook County there has been an increase in participation in our government process with many races having multiple choices. The Pioneer is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to make informed voting choices and learn about the candidates. Tillamook County Pioneer’s Questions for the Candidates – November 2022. We will post the candidate’s answers (that we received) in all the national, state and local races, including those from candidates in uncontested races. These questions were gathered from a diverse array of Tillamook County citizens, and provides an opportunity for constituents to compare candidates answers directly.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Street Lives: Homeless in the rain

Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR

