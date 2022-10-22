It was a little more than a year ago that the ONA Board introduced the topic of incorporation to Oceansiders as an alternative to continuing under the governance of the Tillamook County Commissioners. At that time, we stated: “Our sole goal is to foster an informed and robust community conversation about how to prepare for Oceanside‘s second hundred years!” Wherever they stand, few could deny that we achieved that goal – although “robust” may putting it mildly. Now the ballots are arriving in our mailboxes, and Oceansiders will have the final word in choosing our future.

