tillamookcountypioneer.net
Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway
Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeily moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
pdxmonthly.com
Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change
The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OCEANSIDE Incorporation Conversation – The last word
It was a little more than a year ago that the ONA Board introduced the topic of incorporation to Oceansiders as an alternative to continuing under the governance of the Tillamook County Commissioners. At that time, we stated: “Our sole goal is to foster an informed and robust community conversation about how to prepare for Oceanside‘s second hundred years!” Wherever they stand, few could deny that we achieved that goal – although “robust” may putting it mildly. Now the ballots are arriving in our mailboxes, and Oceansiders will have the final word in choosing our future.
beachconnection.net
Historical Gravesite's Mystery Focus of N. Oregon Coast Presentation
October 27 begins the season for History & Hops on the north Oregon coast, with the presentation series in Seaside kicking off on October 27. History & Hops is hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. These events are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
WWEEK
How WW’s Newsroom Reached Some Difficult Endorsement Decisions
Endorsement season is overwhelming, right? My kid went to open up a Daniel Tiger video on YouTube and an aggressively terrifying Christine Drazan attack ad threatening all Oregonians’ right to abortion blasted in his face. Yes, I get how ads work (and also facts), but this is a particularly...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
Chronicle
Joe Kent Campaign Violates Host Rules of Saturday Debate in Vancouver
After a debate in Vancouver on Saturday hosted by the League of Women Voters, the organization says the Joe Kent campaign has violated the rules after agreeing to them prior to the televised event. The campaigns of both Kent and opponent Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agreed in advance not...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER’S QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES: City of Oceanside (proposed) City Council
It’s election time – and in Tillamook County there has been an increase in participation in our government process with many races having multiple choices. The Pioneer is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to make informed voting choices and learn about the candidates. Tillamook County Pioneer’s Questions for the Candidates – November 2022. We will post the candidate’s answers (that we received) in all the national, state and local races, including those from candidates in uncontested races. These questions were gathered from a diverse array of Tillamook County citizens, and provides an opportunity for constituents to compare candidates answers directly.
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Community Meeting: Alderbrook Golf Course Discussion at Hydrangea Ranch Monday Oct. 24th at Noon
Alderbrook Golf Course: There is a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24th at noon at the Big Barn on the Hydrangea Ranch, 9455 Kilchis River Rd., Tillamook. If you’re interested in playing golf this spring at Alderbrook or would like to see this property survive as a golf course, please be there.
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler floats uncertain effort to ban homeless street camping, push unsheltered into drug treatment
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will unveil an ambitious — and far from certain — proposal that attempts to lay the groundwork to ban unsanctioned homeless encampments months from now, push more unsheltered people to seek addiction or mental health treatment and create thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade.
opb.org
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty did what she promised. Now she might lose her seat
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here.
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
